I CARRY YOUR HEART WITH ME is Coming to Savannah Repertory Theatre

​Savannah Repertory Theatre will present I Carry Your Heart With Me, a solo play by Jennifer Blackmer, running February 26 – March 8, 2026, at the Vintage Events Center. Directed by Lisa Adler and starring Suzi Bass Award–winning actor Carolyn Cook.

Set during the Vietnam War, the story follows Esther Shannon, a young U.S. Air Force stenographer transcribing the testimonies of returning prisoners of war. When a soldier she interviews disappears, Esther is drawn into a moral and emotional reckoning that explores memory, love, and the cost of bearing witness. Inspired by the playwright's mother's real-life experience, the script blends fact and fiction with poetic clarity and precision.

“When Lisa Adler sent me this script two years ago, I immediately thought, this is must-see theatre,” said Natasha Drena, Producing Artistic Director of Savannah Repertory Theatre. “The moment I saw Carolyn's portrayal of Esther, I knew it was a perfect fit for our audience. Everyone around me — regardless of age — sat completely riveted by the storytelling.”

A 40-year veteran of Atlanta stages, Cook delivers a commanding 90-minute solo turn, embodying a wide range of characters with striking physical and emotional precision. With only a desk, a chair, and a stenotype machine, the production relies on imagination and performance to conjure entire worlds. As one review noted, the play “invigorates the mind to see what is not seen,” with Cook's piercing focus making even unseen characters feel vividly present.