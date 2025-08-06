REVENGERS DISASSEMBLED: MULTIVERSE OF MURDER Comes to Petite Violette This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mystery Comics will present Revengers Disassembled: Multiverse of Murder at Petite Violette Restaurant from August 15–17, 2025. Featuring the original cast and crew formerly of “Agatha's: A Taste of Mystery,” this interactive murder mystery dinner promises a super-powered evening of laughs, chaos, and culinary delights.

Blending parody, whodunit intrigue, and superhero satire, Multiverse of Murder drops guests into a wild crossover of caped crusaders, failed reboots, and comic book tropes gone wrong. The universe’s mightiest heroes may have saved the world countless times, but now someone wants to wipe them out for good. It’s up to the Marvelous Cinematic Champion and their not-so-legendary allies to solve the mystery before the multiverse unravels.

Performances take place Saturday, August 16 at 7:00 p.m. (check-in at 6:30 p.m.) and Sunday, August 17 at 3:30 p.m. (check-in at 3:00 p.m.), with a four-course French dinner included. Tickets are $75 plus tax and gratuity, and reservations must be made in advance at petitevioletterestaurant.com.

“We’re celebrating four years of Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem this August,” said Petite Violette co-owner Chef Anthony Gropp. “Now that we’re open for dinner on Sundays, offering the mystery experience earlier in the day means more families and early birds can join the fun.”

Written and produced by Katie Kneeland, Multiverse of Murder marks a hilarious, high-stakes addition to the restaurant’s rotating lineup of themed mysteries. “It’s perfect for couples, families, besties—or even frenemies,” said Kneeland. “Because nothing is more bonding than interrogating a supreme sorcerer over salad!”