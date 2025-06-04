Photos: Horizon Theatre Company Presents LAUGHS IN SPANISH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laughs in Spanish is now playing at Horizon Theatre Company (1083 Austin Avenue

Atlanta, GA 30307) through June 22, and BroadwayWorld has production shots below!

“Laughs in Spanish is a vibrant, heartfelt comedy that shines a light on the joy and chaos of a Latinx family and identity,” says Horizon Theatre Co-Artistic/Producing Director Lisa Adler. “It's fresh, funny and full of heart—perfect for anyone who loves a good laugh with a lot of soul.”

In Laughs in Spanish, the stakes are high for young Miami gallery owner, Mariana (Ana Miramontes, seen regionally in productions at Houston's Alley Theatre, Theatre Squared and Florida Studio Theatre), when art goes missing on the eve of Art Basel. Her artist intern, MFA student Caro (Lorena Guillen Castillo, SheATL, BFA NYU Tisch) and Caro's policeman boyfriend Juan (Marcello Audino, City Springs' Legally Blonde, Theatrical Outfit's Clyde's, Aurora's The Play That Goes Wrong) are onsite to help through the panic while also uncovering some surprises of their own.

When Mariana's movie-star mother (Denise Arribas, Horizon's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike and The Book Club Play) and a past girl-crush (Mabel Thomas, BA Royal Conservatoire of Scotland) show up, the complications rise in this fast-paced comedy about art and success, love and romance, and mothers and daughters.

