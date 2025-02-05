Petite Violette to Present New Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem and Dinner and a Diva Shows for 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



February will serve as a major month for dinner shows at Petite Violette! First, the ultra-popular Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem series returns on Friday, February 7, with a new show. Additionally, Dinner and a Diva boasts two shows this month, due to a snow make-up date, La traviata and Porgy & Bess.

Premiering Friday, February 7, at 7 p.m., is Murder Impossible: Nitefort's Dead Reckoning. This original comedy is acted out by professional actors along with audience participation, to ensure tons of laughs, and runs on Friday and Saturday nights through May 31 (except on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14). The show comes paired with a four-course dinner and a glass of wine, for those old enough to imbibe.

The story synopsis says: When the fate of the world hangs in the balance, you can always count on Ethan Stunt, the renegade top-secret agent of an elite organization known as Mission Espionage Headquarters (or MEH). Ethan eats excitement for breakfast, and he never avoids pulse-pounding, often unnecessary tactics, whether it's climbing insanely tall buildings, hanging off an airplane in midair, or driving a motorcycle really, really fast. Ethan's latest mission: locate a deadly object that could end all life on Earth—AGAIN—probably. That's ok. He's used to that.



But when the evil Mastermind of NiteFort, the most epic online/ arcade/ handheld game ever, discovers Ethan is closing in, he does the unthinkable. He pulls Ethan into a world he knows nothing about ....INSIDE the game of NiteFort. Light the fuse and ignite the thrills, as you're enlisted to help Ethan Stunt, Lara Croft, Luther the Lyft Driver, some token Russian bad guys, and a whole lot of your favorite video game characters, as Ethan tries to find the killer and maybe even save the world!

Dinner and a Diva features a four-course dinner accompanied by two glasses of wine, starting with hors d'oeuvres, a fresh salad and a choice of gourmet entrée, and capped off by house-made dessert. The Capitol City Opera Company singers perform highlights of a famous or beloved opera between courses. Tuesday, February 11 is La traviata, rescheduled from its January snowed out date, and Tuesday, February 18 is Porgy & Bess. The evening begins at 6:15 p.m. with a cash bar and hors d'oeuvres, and the show starts promptly at 7 p.m.

MORE ABOUT MURDER, MYSTERY, AND MAYHEM AT PETITE VIOLETTE:

Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette is an interactive murder mystery dinner unlike any other. The event showcases unique, original, hilarious murder mysteries with live actors and audience participation, paired with a four-course dinner of fine French food. Shows run Friday and Saturday nights at 7:00 p.m. (with check-in beginning at 6:30 p.m.). Two professional actors greet all guests at the door and explain how the evening will go. At that time, the actors give every audience member a part in the show. Parts may be speaking roles (some with props) or a group sing along. Participation is highly encouraged, but not required.

Paired with top-notch entertainment is a gourmet four-course meal. It begins with a table of hot and cold appetizers, followed by a fresh salad with a glass of wine that is included in the ticket price. Then there is a choice of entrees including meat, fish and vegetarian options, followed by homemade dessert. Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette takes place in the restaurant's Bordeaux Room, a private banquet space. The production changes quarterly to offer up fresh stories and mysteries, and special holiday show performances are available for groups. The shows are designed for adults and recommended for those aged 10 and over. The cost per person is $75, plus taxes and gratuity. All reservations must be made online at http://www.petitevioletterestaurant.com/mystery-dinner-theater, and no refunds can be given. Call 404-634-6268 for more info.

Comments