Omnium Circus Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

Omnium Circus is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month, marking a major milestone in its mission to create the world’s most inclusive live performance experience. Since launching in 2021 as a virtual production during the height of the pandemic, the award-winning circus has toured 17 states, reached nearly 150,000 people, and continues to redefine what accessibility in the arts can look like.

Founded by Brooklynite Lisa B. Lewis, Omnium Circus was built on a radical vision: a circus that welcomes all audiences, regardless of physical or mental challenges. From day one, the company has integrated accessibility into every layer of its programming. Each performance is presented in both English and American Sign Language, includes live audio description, and provides a sensory-friendly environment for neurodiverse audience members. Just as important, the cast reflects the full spectrum of human ability, showcasing world-class acrobats, aerialists, and clowns with and without disabilities.

Omnium’s flagship production, I'M POSSIBLE, has been met with standing ovations across the country, from its first live performance at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., to a sold-out Off-Broadway run at New York City’s New Victory Theater. The New York Times praised Omnium as “genuinely extraordinary”—a fitting description for a company that has reshaped the definition of inclusive entertainment.

“Omnium started out as my dream, but it quickly became a shared dream of the Creative Team and the incredible performers who helped make this a reality not just for us, but for audiences across the country,” said Founder and Executive Director Lisa B. Lewis. “As we celebrate and look back on these past five years, it's both humbling and gratifying to think of what we have accomplished together, and very exciting to think about what we will still accomplish together in the future.”

For more information, visit www.omniumcircus.org.