NARNIA Comes To Serenbe Playhouse This Holiday Season

NARNIA at Serenbe Playhouse, an immersive dramatization based on The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, tells of four English schoolchildren in the time of World War II who stumble upon a wardrobe which they discover to be a portal into a magical kingdom of called Narnia.

A kingdom that is held in the power of the White Witch whose evil spell has frozen the land so that it is "always winter - and never Christmas." On the journey, the children are embraced by mystical animals and the good Narnians who resist the Witch's evil and await the return of Aslan - the Great Lion, who is their rightful ruler.

The production runs December 4 - January 5, and is based on The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis, with Book by Jules Tosca, Lyrics by Ted Drachman and Music by Thomas Tierney.

Join us in this spellbound journey, filled with creatures of myth and fable, as we learn lessons of courage, selflessness, and wisdom that are sure to put your family in the holiday spirit!

