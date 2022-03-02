Milnes VOICE Programs Announce 2022 Vocal Intensives National Training Program

The Milnes VOICE Programs have been nurturing and training vocal artists for 22 years. Led by opera legend Sherrill Milnes, and his wife soprano Maria Zouves, the organization's vocal intensive programs offer the highest level of training.

The programs are now open for applications and include virtual and in-person options, featuring leaders from the world of opera, including tuition from Maestro Milnes himself, delivering a personalized experience for each singer that enrolls.

The Milnes VOICE Programs incorporating VOICExperience, Savannah Opera and Savannah VOICE Festival, were founded on the musical principles of a golden age of opera. During the long and prolific career of its founder, Sherrill Milnes, the generation of artists with whom he collaborated represented some of the greatest singers, directors and conductors in the history of opera. Richard Tucker, Robert Merrill, Leontyne Price, Anna Moffo, Joan Sutherland, Renata Tebaldi, Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Franco Zefferelli, Karl Boehm, George Solti, Herbert Von Karajan and so many other legends have shared the stage with the founder, teacher and musical force that is Sherrill Milnes.

Milnes passes his experiences, insight and musical knowledge onto the young artists who attend these programs. His guidance enables them to keep the great traditions of opera alive today for audiences to experience and enjoy. From dramatic training to role study and audition preparation during the summer programs, artists have many opportunities to improve their skills with a focus on development of the whole artist from technique and performance to professional development and personal branding. Artists also have the unique opportunity to strategize their career paths with industry professionals in a nurturing environment.

"It's so special to our faculty to be able to watch singers grow and improve their vocal skills as they progress through these workshops," said Milnes VOICE Programs Co-Founder and President, Maria Zouves. "In order to continue offering high-quality vocal training the Milnes VOICE Programs have embraced technology to take our programs online during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are retaining this aspect to extend our programs across a wider geographical region but we are excited to be able to also return to in-person intensives this year."

This vocal intensives series will kick off with the VOICE Virtual online intensive, which is slated for April 25-30, allows for flexibility in attendees schedules and locations. The program, suitable for singers college age and above, offers a mix of vocal coaching, career consultation and professional development workshops for the whole artist. Tuition for this intensive is $600. For more information or to apply for this online program, visit www.voicexperiencefoundation.org/voice-virtual/.

The series of intensives will continue from May 31-June 7 with the in-person Florida VOICE Project, which is held in beautiful and historic Tarpon Springs, Florida with performances at the beautiful St. Nicholas Cathedral. The Florida VOICE Project is a small intensive that offers singers quality time to focus on what matters most to them. The VOICExperience faculty and staff care about the WHOLE singer and will take singers at any level of their journey and move them on to the next place in their development through honest evaluation and strategic planning. The Florida VOICE Project is available for all ages based on acceptance into the program through an online audition process. Acceptance is based on readiness for the program structure, potential and ability. Tuition for this program is $1,000. To learn more or apply, visit www.voicexperiencefoundation.org/florida-voice-project/.

Next in the series is Camp VOICE, appropriate for singers between the ages of 15 to 19 years old. This program will take place July 17-24 at the Iowa State University campus in Ames, Iowa and offers mentorship for the young singer as they transition into serious classical study. Daily class topics include diction and interpretation, college and career preparation, and stage deportment. Tuition for this program is $1,000. Find out more about this program or apply online at www.voicexperiencefoundation.org/camp-voice/.

The summer workshop series will conclude with the Milnes VOICE Studio, which is slated for July 17-30 also at the Iowa State University campus in Ames, Iowa. This program offers a variety of opportunities to develop the singer as a whole artist in preparation for the next step in their careers. The Milnes VOICE Studio intensive, tailored to individual singers needs and goals, offers the opportunity to coach new repertoire and learn new stage skills, learn a role in productions of Menotti's The Medium and great moments from Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon, working with top international faculty, and also learn important audition techniques. Tuition for this session is $1,950 and applicants must be 20 years of age or above. www.voicexperiencefoundation.org/milnes-voice-studio/.

For more information about these summer intensives, please contact VOICExperience Managing Director, Lani Winskye, at lani@voicexperiencefoundation.org. To learn more about the VOICExperience organization, visit www.voicexperiencefoundation.org.