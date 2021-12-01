Jennie T. Anderson Theatre to Conclude Season With WHITE CHRISTMAS

Cobb PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre are concluding their 2021 concert season with the holiday classic, White Christmas. It will feature 20 actors and an orchestra of 12 musicians. "We were fortunate enough to have a safe and full season of streaming and in-person shows, this year, at the Anderson Theatre," says Jono Davis, Managing and Artistic Director. "We want celebrate the end of the year with a show we've been waiting to produce for years."

Trevor Martin stars as Bob Wallace and White Christmas (based on the 1954 classic film) is a very special memory for his family. "My grandma introduced me to the movie when I was very young. She was a singer and performer (and somehow also raised 5 kids!) and she was my biggest inspiration to be a performer. She had 5 brothers, all of which fought in WWII overseas." The show begins at the very end of the second World War, as troops somberly celebrate Christmas Eve. "She passed away at the beginning of the pandemic (non-Covid related), but her husband (who is now 95 and also fought in WWII) and a lot of my family are hoping to come to the show on what would have been her birthday, December 18. My grandma singing the song 'White Christmas' on her cassette tape karaoke machine is one of my earliest and most cherished memories of the holidays."

"Several others in the cast and creative team are looking forward to seeing audiences again. Director Ricardo Aponte adds, "During this pandemic, I have discovered a deeper value for family and friends and the importance to capture moments that we'll remember forever. I think it's time to welcome new traditions into our lives, and going to see live theatre again this holiday season is the perfect way to celebrate the love and appreciation we have for each other."

"Before the pandemic, I saw as many shows as I could, but then things shut down and shows were canceled. I missed theatre so much," says Kayla Furie who plays 9-year-old Susan Waverly. "Every time a show happens now, whether I am performing in it or part of the audience, I know that it is a blessing. I am so excited for audiences to see White Christmas because we are bringing people together to celebrate live theatre and that is a true blessing- and as Mr. Wallace says, we should always, "Count (our) blessings, instead of sheep."

White Christmas stars Trevor Martin* as Bob Wallace, David Rossetti* as Phil Davis, Alison Wilhoit as Betty Haynes, and Kari Twyman as Judy Haynes. The cast is rounded out with Atlanta favorites, Charlie T. Thomas, Christy Baggett, Kayla Furie, Terrence Smith, Trevor Rayshay Perry, Ally Duncan, Chelcy Cutwright, Kendrick Taj Stephens, Lauren Brooke Tatum, Jessica Pack Olson, Brennan Parker, Jenna Jackson Morris, Alexandria Joy*, Izzi Robles, Lamont J. Hill, and Daniel Burns. This concert-staging is directed by Ricardo Aponte, music directed by Chris Brent Davis, and choreographed by Lauren Brooke Tatum. This production is sponsored by Kennesaw Pediatrics and is a co-produced event with the Atlanta Lyric Theatre.

More information can be found here: https://www.andersontheatre.org/