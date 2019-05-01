Horizon Theatre Company Presents THE CAKE

Horizon Theatre Company is continuing its 35th Anniversary Season with a production from the writer of TV's biggest hit, This Is Us - Bekah Brunstetter! THE CAKE, a touching new comedy, will hit the Little Five Points stage from May 17 - June 23, 2019.

"This play is so wonderfully funny and full of heart that I immediately fell in love with each of the characters the first time I read it," says director Lauren Morris. "The real magic of Bekah's writing is that as you are drawn in, you can't help but also begin to look at yourself. I think it is really rare right now to encounter a divisive issue and not know immediately which side you're on. Politically, we're often so isolated from people who think differently than we do, that we forget that 'they' really are a lot like 'us' - doing the best they can to do what they truly believe is the right thing. The Cake is full of love, in all of its complexities, contradictions, comforts, and hopes, for not only for us, but also for them. And to me, that's maybe just the medicine we all need right now."

All is going well for Della. Her North Carolina bakery is legendary and she's just been cast on her favorite television baking competition. And when the girl she helped raise comes home and asks her to make a cake for her upcoming wedding, she's overjoyed - until she discovers that the fiancé is actually a fiancée. Della's life is suddenly turned upside down. She can't really make a cake for a gay wedding, can she? Struggling to reconcile her deeply-held belief in "traditional marriage" and the love she has for the woman she helped raise, Della finds herself in strange new territory. Inspired by a story still in the headlines, this marvelously funny new play by Bekah Brunstetter (TV's This Is Us) is proof that love is the key ingredient in creating common ground.

Bringing this story to life is four of the best Atlanta actors out there. As Della, the baker forced to re-examine, is the fabulous Marcie Millard (Horizon's Third Country, City Spring's 42nd Street). Opposite Millard as Jim, Della's husband, is Horizon favorite Allan Edwards who has been on stage at Horizon at least once the past five seasons (Horizon's Waffle Palace Christmas, Citizens Market, City of Conversation). As Jen, a woman returning home to plan her dream wedding, is Rhyn McLemore Saver (Alliance's Ever After, Aurora's Bridges of Madison County). Finally, as Macy, the woman set to marry Jen, is Parris Sarter (7 Stage's Angry Fags, Actor's Express' Angels In America).

Lauren Morris leads a Suzi Award Winning creative team that includes scenic design from Moriah and Isabel Curley-Clay, lighting design from Mary Parker, costume design from Cole Spivia, and sound design from Amy L Levin.

THE CAKE will run May 17 - June 23, 2019 (Press Opening: May 24, 2019). Performances are Wednesday through Sunday (Wed-Fri at 8pm, Sat at 3pm & 8pm, Sun at 5pm). There are no matinees on May 18, 2019 and June 1, 2019. There is an ADDED MATINEE on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11am. Tickets start at $30 for weekdays and $35 for weekends. $20 anytime for teens and full-time student under 25 with valid student ID. Prices are subject to change and will rise as performances fill up. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early for best prices. Seating is general admission. Our intimate theatre is in the heart of Inman Park and Little Five Points at the corner of Euclid and Austin Avenues (1083 Austin Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307), and includes FREE parking. Tickets and information are available at horizontheatre.com or 404.584.7450.





