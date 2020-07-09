Fox Theatre's “I Am The Fox” Campaign Wins 2020 Telly Award

The Fox Theatre's "I Am The Fox" campaign has been recognized as a 2020 Telly Award Silver Winner in the Regional TV: Campaign - Not-for-Profit category.

The campaign, produced by WITH/agency in collaboration with the Fox Theatre, celebrates the significance of iconic landmark as a pillar of the community. 'I Am The Fox' takes viewers behind the curtain, sharing stories of the historic venue and the people of Atlanta. At its core, the campaign reflects why the theatre has remained a tradition for families throughout the community and meet the generations that it has inspired.

Allan Vella, President and CEO of the Fox Theatre, shared, "It's an honor to receive this type of recognition for the theater's first-ever venue-focused advertising campaign. This is particularly poignant as we celebrate 90 years of the Fox, and it is a meaningful reminder of the theater's place in the hearts of the community - not only historically, but also as we look forward to the next 90 years."

The Telly Awards honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials, non-broadcast video and television programming. The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Selected from over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world. The 'I Am The Fox' campaign receives this recognition amongst highly acclaimed television and video outlets, including Viacom, Time Warner, HuffPost and more.

For more information on 'I Am the Fox' and the Fox Theatre, visit bit.ly/IAmTheFox.

Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You