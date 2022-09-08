ELEVATE: OPEN SPACES Brings Art, Dance & Music To Atlanta Parks & Patios This Fall

ELEVATE 2022: OPEN SPACES will take place on weekends from Friday, September 16 through Sunday, October 9 in venues throughout Atlanta from Uptown and Midtown to Downtown and yes, All Around Town. All festival events are FREE and open to the public.

"We invite you to join us for ELEVATE 2022 as we explore some of Atlanta's most interesting and beautiful spaces this fall," states Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of the City of Atlanta's - Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs. "Our theme is OPEN SPACES and many of the events will take place outdoors in parks, pavilions, and a variety of public places. During this year's festival we will present music and dance performances, poetry readings, creative conversations, art installations, and interactive experiences to engage with the community, celebrate the wealth of creative talent in Atlanta, and enliven OPEN SPACES!"

During ELEVATE 2022, we'll examine the many meanings of OPEN SPACES. How does the idea relate to art and how artists use space in composition? How do OPEN SPACES become public places?

Here are some of the fabulous events that will be part of this year's ELEVATE Atlanta Public Art Festival:

The Sunset Carnavale is an interactive art experience using projection mapping technology. The event will include a performance by Moesha 13, an underground French icon who sings and DJs and produces a unique blend of rap and hardcore; music by Junkanoo Band; tunes from Atlanta's hottest DJ's including Salah Ananse and DJ Kemit; live music by Djembe Jedi; carnival dancers; and performance artists such as aerialists, stilt walkers and cosplayers. This indoor and outdoor event will take place at Ali at Lakewood, 1800 Jonesboro Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30315, September 25 from 6-11 pm.

Atlanta Art Week is a new initiative dedicated to showcasing arts and culture and bringing awareness to the contemporary art scene in Atlanta, with the goal of nurturing a stronger base for artists, art enthusiasts and collectors. This year's event will consist of activations in over 20 galleries, museums, artist, and non-profit spaces where there will be exhibitions, tours, and panel discussions. ELEVATE: OPENS SPACES is partnering with Atlanta Art Week on their inaugural event which will take place from September 29-October 2 at various times.

"Come Together," curated by Cat Eye Creative, will bring the city together for a collaborative community mural painting; a group art exhibition featuring work by Lucy Luckovich, Erin Nicole Henry, Manic Lawd and Andrew Munoz; artist talks; art education classes; and a block party! Events are all-inclusive, and immersive, and will take place in their indoor and outdoor galleries, 186 Mitchell St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, from September 30-October 2 at various times.

"Color + the Body," features poet, professor, and short story writer Opal Moore moderating five accomplished poets who will read original poetry and engage with an Atlanta audience in a creative conversation. The poetry and discussion will explore an aspect of science (physics) and the physicality of color through the body as conceptualized by artist Deanna Sirlin's exhibition, Wavelength. The event will be recorded to share online with a global audience. Chastain Arts Center, 135 Chastain Park Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30342, on October 1 from 2-4 pm.

Atlanta Freedom Bands celebrates Atlanta Pride Week with a Pops in the Park concert in our city's newest public space, Westside Park. The MetroGnomes Stage Band will kick off the concert with swing and big band favorites, followed by a performance from the AFB Color Guard who will spin, toss, and twirl to heart-thumping music. Combined Concert and Marching Bands complete the show with a diverse program including film music, pop tunes, marches and more. Bring a blanket and a picnic! Westside Park, 1660 Johnson Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, on October 2 from 3-5 pm.

Nathalie Stutzmann Conducts Beethoven's Ninth with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. The performance will be simulcast in Sifly Piazza. Outdoor seating will be available, and guests are invited to bring their own chairs, food, and beverages. Security will be provided. To reach symphony fans who can't attend in person, the simulcast will be livestreamed and made available online post-concert through YouTube, social media, and the ASO's website. Concert at Woodruff Art Center, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, on October 8 at 8 pm.

The City of Atlanta - Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs' vision is to enhance the quality of life through arts and culture, and to contribute positively to the social and economic health of Atlanta and the region. Their mission is to promote rich, diverse, and educational cultural experiences; nurture artists and arts organizations; preserve and protect the city's cultural heritage; and expand Atlanta's international reputation. ELEVATE is a program of the City of Atlanta - Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs.

For news and updates about ELEVATE 2022: OPEN SPACES visit the website, elevateatlart.com. And follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.