Dad's On Demand To Feature BLACK NERD Accompanied By Interview With Creator Jon Carr

Recently, Dad's Garage unveiled a new digital platform, Dad's on Demand (https://dadsgarage.vhx.tv/), to provide entertainment to fans whenever and wherever they need a good laugh. The theatre has been closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Dad's on Demand was built to keep our work available to audiences during these challenging times.

In honor of Black History Month, Dad's on Demand is releasing a recording of the original scripted comedy "Black Nerd," written by Jon Carr. Originally staged in 2018, the play is a semi-autobiographical look at Jon's life and examines the intersection of nerd culture and Black culture. The original run of "Black Nerd," was packed nightly and won Jon a Suzi Bass Award for Best New Playwright. The video will be available now through March 31. Dad's on Demand is the only place to view "Black Nerd."

Jon was the first person of color to join the Dad's Garage ensemble of performers. He later would become Marketing Director of the theatre, and in 2020 was named Artistic Director. Jon left Dad's Garage to serve as the Executive Producer of The Second City in Chicago, the world's largest comedy institution.

Included in this video release is a new, retrospective interview conducted with Jon Carr in February 2021. Jon, in conversation with Tim Stoltenberg (DG's Interim Artistic Director), tells the story behind "Black Nerd" and how it changed his life. Included in the interview are archival photos and videos from Jon's time at Dad's Garage, and a look at some of the moments that shaped him.

"Black Nerd" and the accompanying interview are available for rent on Dad's on Demand, or as part of a monthly subscription.