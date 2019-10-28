City Springs Theatre Presents The Regional Premiere Of HOLIDAY INN

City Springs Theatre, Atlanta's newest professional theatre company, presents Broadway performers Lauren Gemelli, Tyler Hanes, Haley Podschun, Nicholas Rodriguez, and Jan Neuberger in the regional premiere of the new Irving Berlin Broadway musical Holiday Inn, playing Byers Theatre at The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs) December 13-22, 2019. Tickets are $30-$65, with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information. Holiday Inn is generously sponsored by PNC Bank.

Based on the classic 1942 film by Universal Pictures starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, Holiday Inn, the new Irving Berlin Broadway musical, tells the story of Jim Hardy who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut. But life just isn't the same without a bit of song and dance! Jim's luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda Mason, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with sensational performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim's best friend Ted Hanover tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love?

This joyous new musical features thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, and a parade of hit Irving Berlin songs including "White Christmas," "Happy Holiday," "Blue Skies," "Steppin' Out with My Baby," "Shaking the Blues Away," "Easter Parade," "Cheek to Cheek" and "Heatwave."

Holiday Inn stars Nicholas Rodriguez as Jim Hardy (Broadway: Tarzan Off-Broadway: The Toxic Avenger, Almost Heaven), Haley Podschun as Linda Mason (Broadway: Something Rotten, Anything Goes, Hairspray), Tyler Hanes as Ted Hanover (Broadway: Cats, On The Town, A Chorus Line) and Lauren Gemelli as Jim's mismatched fiancé Lila Dixon (Broadway: Broadway Bares National Tour: Chicago).

Also starring is Jan Neuberger as Louise, the local "fix it" woman (Broadway: Wicked, Big, How the Grinch Stole Christmas) and Tony Hayes as talent agent Danny (City Springs Theatre: Hairspray, Billy Elliot, Elf the Musical), and featuring Marco Schittone as the precocious bank messenger Charlie Winslow (Broadway: Tuck Everlasting).

Also in the cast are C.J. Babb, Fenner Eaddy, Avery Gillham, D.J. Grooms, Brian Jordan, Imani Joseph, Paige McCormick, Jenna Jackson Morris, Brooke Morrison, Tyler Sarkis, Lauren Tatum, and Kiley Washington.

Holiday Inn is directed by Greg London with choreography by Cindy Mora Reiser and music direction by Chris Brent Davis. The show features the City Springs Theatre Orchestra conducted by Brandt Blocker, as well as set design by Kyle Dixon, costume design by Amanda Edgerton West, lighting design by Mike Wood, hair and wig design by George Deavours, and sound design by Keith Bergeron.

All performances are held at The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center's Byers Theatre at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

For tickets and information call 404-477-4365 or visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You