Centerstage North Theatre to Present Ken Ludwig's LEND ME A SOPRANO At The Art Place

Centerstage North Theatre will present Ken Ludwig's uproarious farce Lend Me a Soprano, directed by Jerry Jobe, running October 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, and 11, 2025 at The Art Place in Marietta. This laugh-out-loud comedy, a fresh twist on Ludwig's Tony Award-winning Lend Me a Tenor, promises an evening of high notes, backstage chaos, and non-stop hilarity.

The production features a dynamic ensemble cast: Julie Resh, Shelsy Tity, Jared Nipper, Steven Miller, Susie Carson, Haley Skinner, Nicolas Texeira, and Julie Constantine. Together, under Jobe's direction, they bring to life a world of mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and operatic mayhem that will keep audiences laughing from curtain to curtain.

Set in 1934, the story follows opera manager Lucille Wiley as she prepares for the biggest night of her career: hosting world-renowned soprano Elena Firenzi for a one-night-only performance. But when the diva falls unexpectedly ill and chaos erupts backstage, it's up to Wiley's shy assistant Jo to step into the spotlight, sparking a whirlwind of comedic misunderstandings, slamming doors, and laugh-out-loud surprises.