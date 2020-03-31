BWW Blog: Get Involved On Your College Campus!

One of the the things that has made a huge difference in my college theatre career has been getting involved in as many organizations as I can. I've been able to meet so many people and make so many memories from these experiences, and I can't imagine what my college experience would have been like without them! It may seem scary at first, but there are a few things you can do to make getting involved a piece of cake.

Make Friends in Class

One of the easiest ways to stay up-to-date on what's happening in your department is by getting to know your fellow students! Everyone has their own activities and interests, and getting to know your peers will give you an inside look on what opportunities there are to get involved with in your department.

Audition!

Another way to get involved in your department is to audition for productions! There is no better way to get to know your peers than working on a show together! Even if you're not an actor, there are tons of ways to get involved with a production. There is always a need for crew and production team members, and there's never a job that's too small!

Start a Student Group

Student-run groups are a great way to work with your peers and gain experience while in college! Want to put on a show no one's doing? Put it on yourself! It can be a lot of work, but the reward of creating art with your peers will make it all worthwhile!

College years are likely some of the best you'll ever have, so make it a point to get involved and make the most of your time! You'll be happy you did!





