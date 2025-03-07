BRIGHT STAR, NUNSENSE and More Set for FoCAL Center 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FoCAL Center has revealed their 2025-26 season: A Season of Adventure! Get ready for a year filled with bold, exciting performances. Whether you're a long-time theater patron or a newcomer, this season has something for everyone.

The 2025-2026 FoCAL Center Season Includes:

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Step into the whimsical world of Willy Wonka with this magical musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved story. Perfect for the whole family, this fantastical show will bring joy and excitement to audiences of all ages.

Bright Star

Experience the beauty of an uplifting musical that blends a heartfelt story with bluegrass-infused melodies. A tale of love, loss, and redemption, Bright Star will leave you moved and inspired.

Noises Off

Prepare for a night of side-splitting comedy in this classic farce! Noises Off delivers fast-paced hilarity with a peek behind the scenes of a disastrous theater production. It's a show you won't want to miss!

Nunsense

Laugh out loud with this hilarious musical about a group of quirky nuns trying to put on a fundraiser to save their convent. Full of heart and humor, Nunsense is the perfect blend of laughter and charm.

