Atlanta Botanical Garden Announces 11th Annual GARDEN LIGHTS, HOLIDAY NIGHTS

Timed tickets go on sale October 1 for Garden Lights, Holiday Nights presented by Invesco QQQ, Atlanta's favorite seasonal tradition.

Because capacity is limited for the 11th annual show, presented nightly November 13 - January 15, to allow for a safe, socially-distanced experience, tickets are expected to sell fast.

And while plenty of the show's fan-favorite features will return - the Great Lawn's Orchestral Orbs, Storza Woods' "Natures Wonders", Cascade Garden's Ice Goddess - guests can expect some new twists:

1. The Glowing Grove along the Flower Walk leading to Skyline Garden will be adorned with trees programmed to change colors and create subtle motion.

2. An invasion of Brilliant Bugs infests the Camellia Walk with many more added to last year's swarm.

3. Oversized lighted flowers will lure guests to Cascades Garden - as if Ice Goddess weren't a big enough draw there!

4. Listen for an all-new sound track at "Nature's Wonders," the vertical, moving light display hovering over the Canopy Walk, with music featuring a mix of classicals along with holiday medleys and a few pop culture faves.

5. Those who haven't been able to catch SUPERnatural: Glass Art in Bloom at night when artist Jason Gamrath's sculptures are dramatically lit will be able to experience two of his larger installations - the giant lotuses in Skyline Garden and the towering aloes in Storza Woods - during the show.

And it wouldn't be holidays in the Garden without plenty of s'mores, model trains, live music from deejays and dinner at Longleaf restaurant.

For more information, visit atlantabg.org.