Art Farm At Serenbe Presents BROADWAY IN THE WOODS Series

The Great White Way is coming to Serenbe in this new performance series featuring Broadway's biggest and brightest stars. Each incredible performer will create a unique slate of show-stoppers and hidden gems from America's quintessential art form, all with the beautiful natural setting of Serenbe as a backdrop. Join us for this magical theatrical experience!

Kicking off the series is TV, Film, and Tony-Nominated Broadway star JEREMY JORDAN, most recently seen in Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors and TV's Supergirl. Jeremy will recount iconic moments from his budding career and perform the songs that have defined his rise to stardom.