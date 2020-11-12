Actor's Express Continues Virtual Downstage With Solo Play NEAT

NEAT is Actor's Express's first fully digital production.

Actor's Express continues Virtual Downstage: A Theatrical Online Experience with NEAT. NEAT is Actor's Express's first fully digital production. The show also has the unique distinction of being rehearsed and shoot virtually.

Artistic Director Freddie Ashley said, "Due to various union restrictions, we were forced to have actor Charity Jordan film herself inside her own home. So on top of building a tour-de-force performance, she also had to take on the role of camera operator! Traversing completely uncharted territory, our incredibly resourceful creative team, led by

Director Eric J. Little, figured out ways to navigate these difficult restrictions in order to bring the play to life safely and within all appropriate union safety guidelines. The entire team went above and beyond. And I believe the result is something special."

Virtual Downstage: An Online Theatrical Experience is a new online initiative by Actor's Express to provide premiere theatrical entertainment to patrons at-home. Virtual Downstage is supported by Fulton County Arts & Culture COVID-19 Small Business Relief - Virtual Arts Initiative. Actor's Express will produce digital content between September 2020 and December 2020 to keep audiences entertained while the theatre is shut down due to COVID-19.

Celebrated playwright Charlayne Woodard lovingly crafts the story of her cherished Aunt Neat, a woman whose simplicity, love, energy and tenderness made a profound impact. What begins as a nostalgic personal remembrance blossoms into a magical and compelling story of embracing womanhood, Blackness and the myriad changes of life itself. This tour-de-force solo play is as inspiring as it is hopeful.

Ticket information for NEAT is available at www.actors-express.com. For questions and more info, email tickets@actorsexpress.com.

