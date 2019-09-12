Actor's Express Continues Season with DOWNSTAIRS

Actor's Express continues its 32nd season with the twist-filled thriller Downstairs by Theresa Rebeck. From the writer of AE hits Seminar and Mauritius comes a Hitchcockian thriller about one family pushed to the brink when they peel back layers of dark family secrets. Alliance Theatre Associate Producer Donya K. Washington returns to direct Downstairs this season after previously directing An Octoroon, which received multiple Suzi Bass Award nominations including Best Play.

"I've been a fan of Theresa Rebeck's work for some time," states Artistic Director Freddie Ashley. "Aside from being one of the most commercially successful playwrights working in our industry today, she possesses an acumen for riveting storytelling that is unmatched by her peers. Her meticulously crafted stories are populated by fascinating, complex characters, and her plays tend to be a full, satisfying theatrical meal. In the case of Downstairs, I love that she offers the entertaining experience of a plot twist-filled thriller, but embeds within it the story of a woman of a certain age finally seizing upon the opportunity to come into her own."

The cast includes Atlanta favorites Mary Lynn Owen, Bill Murphey and Travis Smith.

Performances of Downstairs are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

Downstairs is supported by Lead Sponsor Arlene Glaser, Directing Sponsor Jan Beaves, and the producing team of Diane Durgin, Chris Schneider, Ronnie & Howard Zandman as the producing team sponsors.





