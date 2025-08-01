ANTHOLOGIES: SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL to Hold Auditions in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In partnership with South Fulton Arts, actor Madison Rengli and Have We Met? Productions, and in conjunction with Onward Theatre, will hold audition for the second annual Anthologies: Short Play Festival.

In person auditions are scheduled 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday, August 16, and 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday, August 17 at Onward Theatre. Sign up for an audition slot HERE.

In its second year, the Anthologies short play festival is expanding to three evenings of captivating performances and is seeking a diverse and collaborative ensemble of actors for a series of 10-minute plays. Performers aged 18 and over, of all races, ethnicities, and gender identities, are strongly encouraged to audition. Send a headshot and resume to anthologiesplayfestival@gmail.com and prepare a one-minute monologue. Auditionees also will be given scenes for cold readings.

Anthologies: Short Play Festival will take place Nov. 6 - 8. Actors involved in the production will receive a small stipend.

Have We Met? Productions is a queer and women-led theatre company dedicated to fostering new theatrical works and providing opportunities for diverse voices in the arts. Their inaugural Anthologies: Short Play Festival in 2024 was a resounding success, setting the stage for continued growth and artistic innovation. Its inaugural year brought a sold-out run featuring eight playwrights and 12 actors. Building on that momentum, this year's festival received more than 200 play submissions, promising an even more dynamic and engaging theatrical experience.