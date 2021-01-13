Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! Paper Mill Playhouse, Surflight Theatre & More Take Home Wins!

Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!

The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.

Check Out The 2020 New Jersey Award Winners!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

LISA BETH VETTOSO - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020

Best Dance Company

Surflight Theatre

Best Ensemble (Equity)

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2015

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

MAMMA MIA - Greater Ocean City Theatre Company - 2020

Best NJ Pre/Post Show Dining

Paper Mill Playhouse

Best Theatre Staff

Paper Mill Playhouse

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Paper Mill Playhouse

Cabaret Performance of the Decade

Bernadette Peters - Bernadette Peters AT MPAC - Mayo Performing Arts Center - 2019

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Surflight

Costume Design of the Decade

Michelle Anderson - BIG FISH - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2019

Dancer Of The Decade

Savion Glover McCarter Theatre - 2020

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Paula Sloan - MAMMA MIA! - Surflight Theatre - 2020

Director of a Play of the Decade

Lisa Beth Vettoso - ALL IN THE TIMING - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020

Lighting Design of the Decade

Ben Sullivan - CABARET - Surflight Theater - 2020

Most Improved Theatre Company

Surflight theater

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Nick Cordero - A BRONX TALE - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2016

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Sienna Mello - AS YOU LIKE IT - Hoboken Children's Theater - 2020

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

NEWSIES - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2011

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

WEST SIDE STORY - Mayo Performing Arts Center - 2017

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

LEND ME A TENOR - Cape May Stage - 2013

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Fairleigh Dickinson University - 2018

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Alexander Dodge - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2015

Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Chris Strangfeld - CABARET - Surflight Theater - 2020

Sound Design of the Decade

Pat DeFusco - DARK OF THE MOON - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2016

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Paper Mill Playhouse

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

The Ritz Theatre Company

Theatre Volunteer Of The Decade

melody lieberman

Top Arts Supporting Organization in NJ

Paper Mill Playhouse

Top Streaming Production/Performance

ALL SEASON - Cape May Stage - 2020

Vocalist Of The Decade

Audra McDonald McCarter Theatre - 2020

