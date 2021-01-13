Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! Paper Mill Playhouse, Surflight Theatre & More Take Home Wins!
Check out the full list of New Jersey winners below!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
Check Out The 2020 New Jersey Award Winners!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
LISA BETH VETTOSO - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020
Best Dance Company
Surflight Theatre
Best Ensemble (Equity)
HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2015
Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)
MAMMA MIA - Greater Ocean City Theatre Company - 2020
Best NJ Pre/Post Show Dining
Paper Mill Playhouse
Best Theatre Staff
Paper Mill Playhouse
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Paper Mill Playhouse
Cabaret Performance of the Decade
Bernadette Peters - Bernadette Peters AT MPAC - Mayo Performing Arts Center - 2019
Community Theatre Of The Decade
Surflight
Costume Design of the Decade
Michelle Anderson - BIG FISH - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2019
Dancer Of The Decade
Savion Glover McCarter Theatre - 2020
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Paula Sloan - MAMMA MIA! - Surflight Theatre - 2020
Director of a Play of the Decade
Lisa Beth Vettoso - ALL IN THE TIMING - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020
First Theatre You Want to Go Back To
SOMETHING ROTTEN - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020
Lighting Design of the Decade
Ben Sullivan - CABARET - Surflight Theater - 2020
Most Improved Theatre Company
Surflight theater
Performer Of The Decade (Equity)
Nick Cordero - A BRONX TALE - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2016
Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)
Sienna Mello - AS YOU LIKE IT - Hoboken Children's Theater - 2020
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)
NEWSIES - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2011
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)
WEST SIDE STORY - Mayo Performing Arts Center - 2017
Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)
LEND ME A TENOR - Cape May Stage - 2013
Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)
MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Fairleigh Dickinson University - 2018
Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)
Alexander Dodge - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2015
Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)
Chris Strangfeld - CABARET - Surflight Theater - 2020
Sound Design of the Decade
Pat DeFusco - DARK OF THE MOON - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2016
Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)
Paper Mill Playhouse
Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)
The Ritz Theatre Company
Theatre Volunteer Of The Decade
melody lieberman
Top Arts Supporting Organization in NJ
Paper Mill Playhouse
Top Streaming Production/Performance
ALL SEASON - Cape May Stage - 2020
Vocalist Of The Decade
Audra McDonald McCarter Theatre - 2020
