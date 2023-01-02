What's Coming to Broadway in 2023?

With 2022 coming to a close, it's time to get ready and get excited for what's to come in the new year! 2023 has a lot in store for Broadway, including A Doll's House, the much-anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, and exciting transfers like Back to the Future, Life of Pi, and Once Upon a One More Time.

BroadwayWorld is giving you a look at all of the shows to get excited for. Mark your calendar now! For the latest information, click here.

Pictures From Home

Studio 54

Previews Begin: January 10, 2023

Opening Night: February 9, 2023

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists will bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives. Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White, starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.

A Doll's House

Hudson Theatre

Previews Begin: February 13, 2023

Opening Night: March 9, 2023

Photo Credit: Playhouse Theatre

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain will inhabit one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

Bad Cinderella

Imperial Theatre

Previews Begin: February 17, 2023

Opening Night: March 23, 2023

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

In the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville, the fields are idyllic, the prince is charming, and the townsfolk are ravishing. Only one stubborn peasant stands in the way of absolute perfection: Cinderella. To the flawless residents and royals of Belleville, this damsel IS the distress.

The musical features music from Andrew Lloyd Webber, with an original story and book by Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Zippel. Choreographed by Joann M. Hunter and directed by Laurence Connor, the musical will star Linedy Genao in the title role.

Sweeney Todd

Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Previews Begin: February 26, 2023

Opening Night: March 26, 2023

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences will experience Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award®-winning score as it was performed in the original production-with Jonathan Tunick's classic 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail helms the return of this musical thriller starring Tony and Grammy® nominee Josh Groban as Sweeney Todd, and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett.

Tony winner Alex Lacamoire reunites with Kail as Music Supervisor, and Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett choreographs this new production of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Dancin'

Music Box Theatre

Previews Begin: March 2, 2023

Opening Night: March 19, 2023

Bob Fosse's Dancin' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of the art form he loved, practiced, and changed forever. His hit musical masterpiece is reimagined by director Wayne Cilento, who starred in the original Broadway production of Dancin'. Cilento transforms the show's original vision for 21st-century audiences. Dancin' brims with Fosse's warmth, emotion, color, and endlessly influential style rarely seen in modern interpretations of his work.

Featuring an eclectic score that spans a multitude of musical genres and an extraordinary cast of Broadway's most accomplished dancers, Dancin' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You've never seen Dancin' like this.

Shucked

Nederlander Theatre

Previews Begin: March 8, 2023

Opening Night: April 4, 2023

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien with choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland, the musical comedy will star John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley, and Alex Newell.

Camelot

Vivian Beaumont Theatre

Previews Begin: March 9, 2023

Opening Night: April 13, 2023

LCT will bring the world of Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT to vibrant life once again with a new version of the classic tale, reimagined for the 21st century. Featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Bartlett Sher.

Based on The Once and Future King by T.H. White, CAMELOT, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, striving for justice, and the tragic struggle between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe which includes "If Ever I Would Leave You," "What Do the Simple Folk Do?" and the title song "Camelot."

Life Of Pi

Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

Previews Begin: March 9, 2023

Opening Night: March 30, 2023

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen year-old boy named Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Winner of 5 Olivier Awards, including 'Best New Play', Life of Pi is based on one of the most extraordinary and best-loved works of fiction - the smash hit adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

Fat Ham

American Airlines Theatre

Previews Begin: March 21, 2023

Opening Night: April 12, 2023

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

FAT HAM, the deliciously funny, Pulitzer Prize-winning new play, comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at The Public Theater. Playwright James Ijames and Director Saheem Ali reinvent Shakespeare's masterpiece.

Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here's the rub! Revenge doesn't come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.

New York, New York

St. James Theatre

Previews Begin: March 24, 2023

Opening Night: April 26, 2023

A brand-new musical bringing Broadway legends back together, New York, New York is a glittering love letter to the greatest city in the world. Featuring an exhilarating new score by the incomparable John Kander and Fred Ebb, an original story by David Thompson with Sharon Washington, additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and visionary direction and choreography by Susan Stroman, New York, New York will whisk you right through the very heart of this city that never sleeps.

It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself. But do these singers, dancers, musicians and makers have what it takes to survive this place, let alone to succeed? If they can make it here, they can make it anywhere.

Summer, 1976

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Previews Begin: April 4, 2023

Opening Night: April 25, 2023

Tony Award® nominee and four-time Emmy Award® winner Laura Linney returns to Broadway in a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Auburn.

This deeply moving, insightful piece is about connection, memories, and the small moments that can change the course of our lives. Over one fateful summer, an unlikely friendship develops between Diana, a fiercely iconoclastic artist and single mom, and Alice, a free-spirited yet naive young housewife.

As the Bicentennial is celebrated across the country, these two young women in Ohio navigate motherhood, ambition, and intimacy, and help each other discover their own independence. Directing is Tony winner Daniel Sullivan.

Good Night, Oscar

Belasco Theatre

Previews Begin: April 7, 2023

Opening Night: April 24, 2023

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren

Anything can happen on live TV. And one night, it did. Emmy Award-winning actor and producer Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) stars as the irrepressible Oscar Levant.

It's 1958, and Jack Paar hosts the hottest late-night talk-show on television. His favorite guest? Character actor, pianist and wild card Oscar Levant. Famous for his witty one-liners, Oscar has a favorite: "There's a fine line between genius and insanity; I have erased this line." Tonight, Oscar will prove just that when he appears live on national TV in an episode that Paar's audience-and the rest of America-won't soon forget. Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright, Good Night, Oscar explores the nexus of humor and heartbreak, the ever-dwindling distinction between exploitation and entertainment, and the high cost of baring one's soul for public consumption.

Prima Facie

Golden Theatre

Previews Begin: April 11, 2023

Opening Night: April 23, 2023

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

Tessa is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister who loves to win. She has worked her way up from working-class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross-examining and lighting up the shadows of doubt in any case. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.



Jodie Comer, the Emmy and Bafta Award-winning star of TV's Killing Eve as well as Free Guy and The Last Duel, makes her West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller's award-winning play, Prima Facie which takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game. Justin Martin directs this solo actor tour de force.

Once Upon A One More Time

Marquis Theatre

Previews Begin: May 13, 2023

Opening Night: June 22, 2023

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Oh baby baby, your favorite fairy-tale icons are flipping their scripts - empowered by the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop, Britney Spears. Once Upon a One More Time weaves the definitive hits of Britney Spears into an original story that proves there's more to life than finding a prince.

Every fortnight, when our storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimm's Fairy Tales - because as far as they know, it's the only book that's ever been written. That's when a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, "happily ever after" will never be the same. It's the ultimate revisionist fairy tale that'll make you feel stronger than yesterday.

Back To The Future

Winter Garden Theatre

Previews Begin: June 30, 2023

Opening Night: August 3, 2023

Photo Credit: Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Welcome to Hill Valley! When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself... back to the future.

Starring Tony Award winner Roger Bart as "Doc Brown" and Olivier Award nominee and WhatsOnStage Award winner Hugh Coles as "George McFly," reprising their acclaimed performances from the original West End production, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film.

The musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode." Bob Gale is the co- creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

Plus, there are even more shows looking to come to Broadway this year, that have yet to announce details of their runs. These shows include The Thanksgiving Play, Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Merrily We Roll Along, and The Mousetrap. Stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for more information as it becomes available!