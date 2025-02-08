Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Long before the phantom began its multi-decade reign, Evan Hansen waved through a window, or Valjean defended the barricade, musicals have been one of the most beloved fors of live entertainment. When did musicals become a thing? It might be earlier than you think!

What was the first Broadway musical?

The first Broadway musical is widely considered to be The Black Crook, which premiered on September 12, 1866, at Niblo’s Garden- a 3,200-seat venue in SoHo (Broadway and Crosby Street). The show features a book by Charles M. Barras and adapted music arranged by Thomas Baker.

The musical ran for a record-breaking 474 performances (considered a hugh success in the time) and toured extensively. It was later revived at the same venue in 1870 and 1871. A highly modified version of The Black Crook opened at the Alhambra Theatre in London in 1872. It was later adapted into a silent film in 1916.

The original prodcution was five-and-a-half hours long. The show is not commonly produced today.

What is The Black Crook about?

The Faustian melodramatic fantasy tale follows a classic battle of good versus evil, with elements of romance, magic, and supernatural forces. The story is set in medieval Germany and follows Rodolphe, a struggling artist who is in love with Amina, the beautiful ward of a local nobleman. However, the evil Count Wolfenstein also desires Amina and conspires to get Rodolphe out of the way. At the same time, a sinister magician named Hertzog makes a pact with the devilish master of the underworld, Zamiel, the Black Crook. To gain eternal life, Hertzog must sacrifice souls. He tricks Rodolphe into a trap, intending him to be the next victim. However, the good fairy Stalacta and her band of spirits intervene, saving Rodolphe and helping him defeat the villains. In the end, Rodolphe and Amina are reunited, while the evil characters meet their downfall.

Why was The Black Crook so popular?

The show blended drama, music, dance, and spectacle, creating the foundation for modern musicals. It featured elaborate ballet sequences, dazzling special effects, and lavish scenery, including a famous transformation scene set in a magical grotto.

What was the first modern musical?

Though The Black Crook is considered an early prototype of how we know musicals today, musical theatre truly developed as an artform with the arrival of Show Boat (1927). The Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II show revolutionized musical storytelling, fully integrating the narrtive with muscial numbers. It is often considered the first "book musical."