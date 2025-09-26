Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26, 2025- CHICAGO Welcomes Mira Sorvino and Bianca Marroquin and More!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 26, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 26, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up with us as we take you through all the biggest stories you may have missed on BroadwayWorld yesterday! Lindsey Ferrentino gave us an inside look at bringing The Queen of Versailles to Broadway, while Tony-honored teacher Gary Edwin Robinson shared his thoughts on the importance of arts education. Get caught up with the latest Broadway grosses and check out fun new videos: Bowen Yang & Bronwyn James return to Oz in a fresh commercial, while Ariana Grande breaks down her new Wicked-inspired beauty line. Broadways newsmakers were busy: Nicki Hunter was named the new Artistic Director at Manhattan Theatre Club, and Cabaret producers addressed ongoing legal dramas. Plus, don’t miss our exclusive photo features including 13 Going On 30 on the West End and Mira Sorvino in Chicago. There's so much more in store—grab your coffee and dive in!
Meet the Queen of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES, Broadway Newcomer Lindsey Ferrentino
The musical in question is The Queen of Versailles, and it's just weeks away from beginning Broadway previews. Lindsey Ferrentino is a huge part of getting it here. As the show's book writer, she has collaborated with director Michael Arden and composer Stephen Schwartz for years, and through an out-of-town tryout in Boston, to make it to this finish line- Broadway. Watch in this video!
Video: Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Gary Edwin Robinson Unpacks the Importance of Arts Education
Do you have a theatre teacher like Mr. Robinson who has made a major impact? The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University are once again looking for the teachers who create the next generation of theatre artists. Submit your teacher today!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/21/25
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/21/2025.
| Video: Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James Reprise WICKED Characters in New Olay and Secret Commercial
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked: For Good is teaming up with Olay and Secret, with the help of stars Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James. In a new ad, the performers reprise their Wicked roles while discussing the new body wash and deodorant products. Watch the video now! . (more...)
| Video: Ariana Grande Breaks Down R.E.M. Beauty's New WICKED: FOR GOOD Collection
by Josh Sharpe
In a new video, r.e.m. beauty founder and Glinda star Ariana Grande is breaking down the new line of products inspired by Wicked: For Good. Check it out now!. (more...)
| Video: Watch Caissie Levy & Brandon Uranowitz Rehearse 'Our Children' From RAGTIME
by Michael Major
Just one day before they begin previews, Ragtime has shared a new look at Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz rehearsing 'Our Children.' Watch the new video now!. (more...)
| Photos: 13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL in the West End First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production images of 13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL starring Lucie Jones, David Hunter and Grace Mouat. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets! . (more...)
| Photos: Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín and More in CHICAGO
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Mira Sorvino in Chicago on Broadway! See photos here and learn more about the production, including who else is starring and how to purchase tickets! . (more...)
| Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s ROCK OF AGES
by Jerri Shafer
Rock of Ages a musical set on the Sunset Strip in 1987, following the story of a small-town girl and a city boy who meet while chasing their rock ‘n’ roll dreams. It is a big, brash, energetic tribute to classic rock, to over-the-top ballads and fierce guitar, to the gritty glamour and rough energy of the Sunset Strip. This jukebox musical features ‘80s hits such as “We Built this City”, “I Wanna Rock”, and “Don’t Stop Believin’”.. (more...)
