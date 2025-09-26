 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26, 2025- CHICAGO Welcomes Mira Sorvino and Bianca Marroquin and More!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 26, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 26, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 26, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up with us as we take you through all the biggest stories you may have missed on BroadwayWorld yesterday! Lindsey Ferrentino gave us an inside look at bringing The Queen of Versailles to Broadway, while Tony-honored teacher Gary Edwin Robinson shared his thoughts on the importance of arts education. Get caught up with the latest Broadway grosses and check out fun new videos: Bowen Yang & Bronwyn James return to Oz in a fresh commercial, while Ariana Grande breaks down her new Wicked-inspired beauty line. Broadways newsmakers were busy: Nicki Hunter was named the new Artistic Director at Manhattan Theatre Club, and Cabaret producers addressed ongoing legal dramas. Plus, don’t miss our exclusive photo features including 13 Going On 30 on the West End and Mira Sorvino in Chicago. There's so much more in store—grab your coffee and dive in!

But first...

Today's Call Sheet
Coming Up
 
The Front Page
Meet the Queen of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES, Broadway Newcomer Lindsey Ferrentino

The musical in question is The Queen of Versailles, and it's just weeks away from beginning Broadway previews. Lindsey Ferrentino is a huge part of getting it here. As the show's book writer, she has collaborated with director Michael Arden and composer Stephen Schwartz for years, and through an out-of-town tryout in Boston, to make it to this finish line- Broadway. Watch in this video!
Video: Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Gary Edwin Robinson Unpacks the Importance of Arts Education

Do you have a theatre teacher like Mr. Robinson who has made a major impact? The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University are once again looking for the teachers who create the next generation of theatre artists. Submit your teacher today!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/21/25

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/21/2025.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26, 2025- CHICAGO Welcomes Mira Sorvino and Bianca Marroquin and More! Image Video: Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James Reprise WICKED Characters in New Olay and Secret Commercial
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked: For Good is teaming up with Olay and Secret, with the help of stars Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James. In a new ad, the performers reprise their Wicked roles while discussing the new body wash and deodorant products. Watch the video now! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26, 2025- CHICAGO Welcomes Mira Sorvino and Bianca Marroquin and More! Image Video: Ariana Grande Breaks Down R.E.M. Beauty's New WICKED: FOR GOOD Collection
by Josh Sharpe
In a new video, r.e.m. beauty founder and Glinda star Ariana Grande is breaking down the new line of products inspired by Wicked: For Good. Check it out now!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26, 2025- CHICAGO Welcomes Mira Sorvino and Bianca Marroquin and More! Image Video: Watch Caissie Levy & Brandon Uranowitz Rehearse 'Our Children' From RAGTIME
by Michael Major
Just one day before they begin previews, Ragtime has shared a new look at Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz rehearsing 'Our Children.' Watch the new video now!. (more...)
 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26, 2025- CHICAGO Welcomes Mira Sorvino and Bianca Marroquin and More! Image Photos: 13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL in the West End First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production images of 13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL starring Lucie Jones, David Hunter and Grace Mouat. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26, 2025- CHICAGO Welcomes Mira Sorvino and Bianca Marroquin and More! Image Photos: Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín and More in CHICAGO
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Mira Sorvino in Chicago on Broadway! See photos here and learn more about the production, including who else is starring and how to purchase tickets! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26, 2025- CHICAGO Welcomes Mira Sorvino and Bianca Marroquin and More! Image Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s ROCK OF AGES
by Jerri Shafer
Rock of Ages a musical set on the Sunset Strip in 1987, following the story of a small-town girl and a city boy who meet while chasing their rock ‘n’ roll dreams. It is a big, brash, energetic tribute to classic rock, to over-the-top ballads and fierce guitar, to the gritty glamour and rough energy of the Sunset Strip. This jukebox musical features ‘80s hits such as “We Built this City”, “I Wanna Rock”, and “Don’t Stop Believin’”.. (more...)
 
Manhattan Theater Club Names Nicki Hunter as New Artistic Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Manhattan Theater Club has named Nicki Hunter as its next artistic director. Learn more about Hunter and about the changes being made to the organization here!. (more...)
Cabaret Producers Move to Dismiss Investor Lawsuit
by Joshua Wright
Producers of Broadway’s Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club have moved to dismiss an investor lawsuit. A newly filed email shows counsel accusing the plaintiff of rejecting financial transparency offers and threatening press coverage.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 9/25/2025; Jobs In Marketing, Ticketing, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 9/25/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
The Royal Court Theatre Partners With Producers Brian and Dayna Lee
by Stephi Wild
The Royal Court Theatre London has announced a new partnership with award-winning theatre producers Brian and Dayna Lee, following the success of their collaboration on the Olivier Award-winning Giant.. (more...)
Black Theatre United Reveals Next Installment of THE BUSINESS OF SHOW Series
by Stephi Wild
Black Theatre United has announced the next installment of The Business of Show Series: Financial Wellness. Hosted by BTU Founder NaTasha Yvette Williams and led by certified financial counselor Reshonah Bennett.. (more...)
Thom Sesma & Mickey Rolfe to be Honored at the Primary Stages 2025 Fall Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
PRIMARY STAGES' 2025 Fall Gala will honor Thom Sesma with the Einhorn Mentorship Award and Mickey Rolfe with the Andrew Leynse Commitment to New Plays Award. Learn more!. (more...)    
Nicholas Braun & Kara Young Will Lead GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Off-Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries will return to the New York stage in a new production starring three-time Emmy Award nominee Nicholas Braun (“Succession”) and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young.. (more...)
Review: CHARLIE’S PLACE in Waldwick, NJ- A Spot to Enjoy Great Dining
by Marina Kennedy
There’s a North Jersey restaurant waiting for you to visit.  Charlie’s Place, located in the town of Waldwick has everything going for it!. (more...)
Cheyenne Jackson and John-Andrew Morrison Will Join the Cast of OH, MARY!
by Stephi Wild
Grammy and Emmy Award nominee Cheyenne Jackson and Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison will join the cast of the Tony Award-winning hit comedy Oh, Mary!. (more...)
Review: BACCHAE, National Theatre
by Alexander Cohen
More TikTok than tragedy. (more...)
BEETLEJUICE: THE MUSICAL Will Transfer to the West End Next Year
by Stephi Wild
Following multiple smash-hit Broadway runs and a major US tour, Beetlejuice: The Musical will make its West End debut at London's Prince Edward Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, with performances beginning in May 2026.. (more...)
Glen Powell Recalls GLEE Audition with Chord Overstreet
by Josh Sharpe
Actor Glen Powell recently recalled auditioning for the hit musical series Glee, which ran from 2009 to 2015. He competed for the role of Sam Evans alongside his friend Chord Overstreet.. (more...)
Photo: SPACEBALLS 2 Begins Production with Josh Gad, Rick Moranis, & More
by Josh Sharpe
Original Spaceballs cast members Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, and George Wyner are all set to reprise their roles in the long-awaited sequel to the 1987 cult classic from Mel Brooks. Check out a photo of the first table read!. (more...)
Orfeh, Katie Rose Clarke, Teal Wicks, and More Will Be Featured on WITCH HUNT: THE MUSICAL Recording
by Stephi Wild
A recording of a new musical from songwriters Steven Jamail and Krystin Crain Johnson entitled “Witch Hunt: The Musical” will be released featuring tales from the most infamous historical, fictonal and even biblical witches of all time. . (more...)
Interview: MAMMA MIA!'s Carly Sakolove is Bringing Her 'Best Version of Rosie' to Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Carly Sakolove is currently making her Broadway debut as Rosie in the Broadway revival of Mamma Mia! Read BroadwayWorld's Debut of the Month feature with Carly here!. (more...)
Frank Wildhorn's ORLANDO Musical Will Make World Premiere in Austria
by Stephi Wild
Orlando, inspired by Virginia Woolf's play of the same name, will feature music from the internationally acclaimed Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn. Learn more about the production's premiere here!. (more...)
Idina Menzel & Ben Jackson Walker Join Netflix Comedy JUST PICTURE IT with Millie Bobby Brown
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award winner Idina Menzel and Ben Jackson Walker, star of & Juliet, have joined the cast of Just Picture It, Netflix's new romantic comedy feature led by Millie Bobby Brown and Gabriel LaBelle.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I start again,
like normal people
who falter now and then.
A man content with what he's got,
even if he'll be forgot
like normal people."

Dead Outlaw

