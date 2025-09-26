Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26, 2025- CHICAGO Welcomes Mira Sorvino and Bianca Marroquin and More!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 26, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up with us as we take you through all the biggest stories you may have missed on BroadwayWorld yesterday! Lindsey Ferrentino gave us an inside look at bringing The Queen of Versailles to Broadway, while Tony-honored teacher Gary Edwin Robinson shared his thoughts on the importance of arts education. Get caught up with the latest Broadway grosses and check out fun new videos: Bowen Yang & Bronwyn James return to Oz in a fresh commercial, while Ariana Grande breaks down her new Wicked-inspired beauty line. Broadways newsmakers were busy: Nicki Hunter was named the new Artistic Director at Manhattan Theatre Club, and Cabaret producers addressed ongoing legal dramas. Plus, don’t miss our exclusive photo features including 13 Going On 30 on the West End and Mira Sorvino in Chicago. There's so much more in store—grab your coffee and dive in!