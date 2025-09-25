Video: Watch Caissie Levy & Brandon Uranowitz Rehearse 'Our Children' From RAGTIME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just one day before they begin previews, Ragtime has shared a new look at Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz rehearsing "Our Children." Lincoln Center took to Instagram to share the new teaser, before the full performance begins on stage at Lincoln Center Theater on Friday.

"Crying constantly backstage listening to these two sing this," their co-star Joshua Henry commented on the post.

Joining them in the production will be Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Tony Award-winner Shaina Taub, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Anna Grace Barlow, Nick Barrington, and Tabitha Lawing.

The ensemble includes Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Billy Cohen, Rheaume Crenshaw, Charity Angél Dawson, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Ta’Nika Gibson, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins.

Swings and off-stage understudies will be Eean Sherrod Cochran (dance captain), Kerry Conte, Nick Gaswirth, Jackson Parker Gill, Jenny Mollet, Matthew Scott, and Ellie May Sennett.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a book by Terrence McNally, and original orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime intertwines fictional narratives with historical figures and events, creating a sweeping portrait of America at the turn of the 20th century.