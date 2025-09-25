 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Video: Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Gary Edwin Robinson Unpacks the Importance of Arts Education

Submissions for the 2026 Excellence in Theatre Education Award are now open!

By: Sep. 25, 2025
Click Here for More on Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




"The joy for me is in doing theatre. I don't look at [my job] as going to school. I go in to do theatre with my students,” explained 2025 Excellence in Theatre Education Award winner Gary Edwin Robinson. “It's my platform to find out who's going to pick up the baton and carry this on."

Just months ago, Edwin was honored at the 78th Annual Tony Awards for his outstanding work as a theatre educator. Head of the Theatre Arts Program at Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., Robinson has been a champion for expanding access to an education in the arts for all students, often bridging the gap for underserved communities. He has inspired his students to set goals beyond the stage and to imagine greater possibilities for their futures by highlighting the value of higher education.

Do you have a theatre teacher like Mr. Robinson who has made a major impact? The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University are once again looking for the teachers who create the next generation of theatre artists. Each year they invite members of the public to submit candidates for the Excellence in Theatre Education Award by telling the story of a theatre educator who made a difference in their life, and the lives of others.

There's never been a better time to honor your teacher, because submissions for 2026 are now open! Submit your teacher today and watch as Edwin checks in with BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge to reflect on the incredible honor he received in June. 

Video: Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Gary Edwin Robinson Unpacks the Importance of Arts Education Image


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Mamma Mia!
41 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Chicago
64 ratings

Chicago
Art
23 ratings

Art
Operation Mincemeat
71 ratings

Operation Mincemeat

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos