Video: Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Gary Edwin Robinson Unpacks the Importance of Arts Education

"The joy for me is in doing theatre. I don't look at [my job] as going to school. I go in to do theatre with my students,” explained 2025 Excellence in Theatre Education Award winner Gary Edwin Robinson. “It's my platform to find out who's going to pick up the baton and carry this on."

Just months ago, Edwin was honored at the 78th Annual Tony Awards for his outstanding work as a theatre educator. Head of the Theatre Arts Program at Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., Robinson has been a champion for expanding access to an education in the arts for all students, often bridging the gap for underserved communities. He has inspired his students to set goals beyond the stage and to imagine greater possibilities for their futures by highlighting the value of higher education.

Do you have a theatre teacher like Mr. Robinson who has made a major impact? The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University are once again looking for the teachers who create the next generation of theatre artists. Each year they invite members of the public to submit candidates for the Excellence in Theatre Education Award by telling the story of a theatre educator who made a difference in their life, and the lives of others.

There's never been a better time to honor your teacher, because submissions for 2026 are now open! Submit your teacher today and watch as Edwin checks in with BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge to reflect on the incredible honor he received in June.