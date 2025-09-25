 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín and More in CHICAGO

The cast currently features Mira Sorvino as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Angela Grovey as Matron “Mama” Morton.

By: Sep. 25, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

You can now get a first look at Mira Sorvino as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Angela Grovey as Matron “Mama” Morton.

Chicago is now playing at New York’s Ambassador Theatre. Celebrating almost 29 years on Broadway, Chicago is Broadway’s longest running American musical.

The current cast of Chicago features Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids. 

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel 

Photos: Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín and More in CHICAGO Image
Angela Grovey

Photos: Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín and More in CHICAGO Image
Mira Sorvino

Photos: Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín and More in CHICAGO Image
Mira Sorvino

Photos: Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín and More in CHICAGO Image
Angela Grovey

Photos: Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín and More in CHICAGO Image
Bianca Marroquín

Photos: Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín and More in CHICAGO Image
Bianca Marroquín

Photos: Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín and More in CHICAGO Image
Tam Mutu

Photos: Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín and More in CHICAGO Image
Tam Mutu

Photos: Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín and More in CHICAGO Image
Angela Grovey, Bianca Marroquín

Photos: Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín and More in CHICAGO Image
Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín

Photos: Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín and More in CHICAGO Image
Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín

Photos: Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín and More in CHICAGO Image
Mira Sorvino, Tam Mutu

Photos: Mira Sorvino, Bianca Marroquín and More in CHICAGO Image
Mira Sorvino



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Hamilton
105 ratings

Hamilton
Moulin Rouge!
124 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
Hadestown
129 ratings

Hadestown
The Great Gatsby
85 ratings

The Great Gatsby

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos