BroadwayWorld Classifieds 9/25/2025; Jobs In Marketing, Ticketing, and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 9/25/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: Acting & Dance Teaching Artist

Music Theatre of CT (MTC) in Norwalk, a professional theatre and conservatory, is urgently looking for a teaching artist for this fall term beginning September 29th through December 8th. To apply please send your resume to admin@musictheatreofct.com. Teaching Artist would teach the first two or all three of the following classes on Mondays: Theatre Playground (Kindergarten) / 4:15–5:00 PM Musical Theatre Jazz 2 (Grades 3–5) / 5:30–6:30 PM Musical Theatre Jazz 3 (Grades 6–8) / 7:00–8:0... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Producing Artistic Director

Celebrated as “Broadway on the Delaware,” Bucks County Playhouse seeks a bold, inspiring Producing Artistic Director to collaboratively co-lead this historic theater into its next chapter. With an extraordinary tradition of great work featuring renowned theatrical players, the Playhouse has rebounded after a beautiful restoration in 2012, growing its reputation as a place “where Broadway comes to play.” The new Producing Artistic Director will work closely with a committed Board, talented sta... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Casting and Company Manager

POSITION SUMMARY: The Casting and Company Manager reports to the General Manager and Artistic Director but interacts regularly with all departments within the Theatre. This position attends to the daily, special, and emergency needs of all company members including staff, seasonal employees, actors, designers, directors, and training program participants; coordinates auditions and casting for STNJ productions; arranges housing and transportation; plans and implements company events; serves ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Donor Engagement and Events Coordinator

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President of Marketing and Communications - BAM (via TOC Arts Partners)

BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) stands at an important moment of transformation and rebirth. Like many cultural organizations rebounding from the pandemic, BAM has been developing new practices and regaining momentum with audiences. With sustained capacity to program a broad array of distinguished artists, a commitment to engaging the public in a variety of artistic formats including performing arts and film programming, and an ability to present c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Administrative Officer - BAM (via TOC Arts Partners)

BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) stands at an important moment of transformation and rebirth. Like many cultural organizations rebounding from the pandemic, BAM has been developing new practices and regaining momentum with its programming and its audiences. With its sustained capacity to program a broad array of distinguished artists, its commitment to engaging the public in a variety of artistic formats, and its ability to give life to captivating ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Technical Director of Rigging (Full-Time, Year-Round)

Assistant Technical Director of Rigging (Full-Time, Year-Round) The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a full-time Assistant Technical Director (ATD) of Rigging to join its year-round production staff. The ATD of Rigging works as a member of the Glimmerglass Technical Direction team; they report to the Technical Director, and work alongside a full-time ATD of Scenery, a full-time Scenic Charge, a seasonal ATD of Stage Operations, a seasonal Production Electrician and other seasonal Producti... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Applications are OPEN for Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change 2026

Applications are OPEN for Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change 2026 Deadline: Sept. 30, 2025 | Dates: Feb. 5, Mar. 5, Apr. 2, 2026 | Theme: Dance & Social Change Calling all performing artists with original works-in-progress! Mark DeGarmo Dance invites you to perform live via Zoom, share your creative process, and engage audiences with facilitated feedback. No finished work needed- ideas & proposals welcome! Apply FREE in under 10 minutes. **Performing artists - choreo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Custodian

JOB TITLE: Custodian REPORTS TO: Custodial Supervisor FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $18.75/hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn, Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Custodian is responsible for all daily and periodic cleaning of The Goodman as well as assigned event setups. This individual interacts with diverse groups of employees and helps to support The Goodman’s artistic work. This is a unique opportunity to join a well-structured program and collaborate wit... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Director- Hermitage Artist Retreat

The Hermitage Artist Retreat seeks a passionate, intelligent, and driven Development Director with experience in all aspects of fundraising and donor relations to sustain and grow the organization’s highly successful development efforts. With the arrival of Andy Sandberg as the Artistic Director/CEO six years ago, the organization has flourished, growing its revenue and programming by 4X. With this growth, the Hermitage has introduced dozens of new... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Ticketing Supervisor

Ticketing Supervisor Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collab... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wig & Hair Runner

JOB TITLE: Wig & Hair Runner REPORTS TO: Head of Wigs and Hair FLSA STATUS: Non-Exempt SHOW DATES: 10/2025 through 11/09/2025 (possible extension thru 11/30) COMPENSATION RATE: $23.71/hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a Wig Runner for a wig / hair track for our production of Revolution(s). RESPONSIBILITIES: - Assist actors with hair styling - Assist actors with hair prep - Apply wigs for actors ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Dresser

JOB TITLE: Wardrobe Dresser REPORTS TO: Wardrobe Supervisor FLSA STATUS: Non-Exempt SHOW DATES: 10/2025 through 11/09/2025 (possible extension thru 11/30) COMPENSATION RATE: $23.71/hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks an additional Wardrobe Dresser to join our team on our production of Revolution(s). The crew will work together with actors on all changes and will clean and maintain all costumes. This is an hourl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Artisan

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Props Artisan. This is a benefits-eligible position that is guaranteed a minimum of 40 weeks of full-time work each season and is part of a collective bargaining agreement with IATSE Local 13, AFL-CIO. We’re looking for a creative and skilled technician with experience in props construction, carpentry, welding, sculpting, and theatrical effects to join our Props Department. Applicants should bring a strong sens... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Casting and Hiring Coordinator

Casting and Hiring Coordinator Florida Studio Theatre, a dynamic professional LORT D regional theatre, seeks qualified applicants for the position of Casting and Hiring Coordinator. FST is Sarasota’s Contemporary Theatre, comprised of a village of five theatres located in the heart of Downtown Sarasota and operating 20+ productions over 52 weeks every year. The Casting and Hiring Coordinator works directly with the Producing Artistic Director to facilitate casting and creative/designer hirin... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Information Session - Teaching Artists in Dance & Creativity

Join us this Thursday, September 18, from 9:00-9:45 AM ET via Zoom for a Teaching Artists in Dance & Creativity Meet & Greet. Connect with our team, learn more about MDD's Teaching Artists in Dance & Creativity position, and see if this opportunity is a fit for you. Register for the Meet & Greet here (this is not an application): https://forms.gle/sN8JFhuv9sJkNRuw8 MDD is reviewing applications on a rolling basis until positions are filled. Apply as soon as possible to be considered for th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Open Call: Stage Managers - The People’s Theatre New Horizons Play Reading Festival

The People’s Theatre is seeking three Stage Managers — one for each play — for our upcoming New Horizons Play Reading Festival, taking place at the Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center. About The People's Theatre Over the last 17 years, The People’s Theatre has been creating theatre with and for the immigrant community to create a more just and equitable world and doing this through Productions, Education, and Advocacy. For 17 years, we have been producing plays created by and about The Play... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Director, Music Director, Stage Managers for 2026 Season: Guys and Dolls and Rent

Summer Place Theatre is accepting applications for Director, Music Director, Choreographer, and Stage Manager positions for our upcoming productions of Guys and Dolls and Rent. Submissions are due by October 3, 2025 at 10:00 pm CST. Rehearsals & Performances Guys and Dolls — auditions/rehearsals begin mid-to-late April 2026 Rent — auditions/rehearsals begin mid-to-late May 2026 Rehearsals are typically weekday evenings and Sundays, but the schedule will depend on the staff. All r... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: The Carson Center seeks Executive Director

The Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center (Carson Center) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization seeking a qualified candidate with seven to 10 years of demonstrated leadership experience and proven success in arts programming, presenting, and nonprofit management To submit a cover letter and resume with a summary of demonstrable accomplishments, please visit https://artsconsulting.com/opensearches/the-carson-center-for-the-performing-arts-seeks-executive-director/ Email: CarsonCenter@Arts... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Annual Fund Manager - American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.)

Annual Fund Manager REPORTS TO: Director of Individual Giving STATUS: Full Time/Regular/Exempt SALARY: $75,000.00-$82,000.00 ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the leadership of A... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - Mainstage Center for the Arts

Managing Director Position: Organization: Mainstage Center for the Arts (Gloucester Township, NJ) Position: Full-Time, Exempt Salary Range: $55,000 – $65,000 About Mainstage Center for the Arts: Mainstage Center for the Arts, based in Gloucester Township, NJ, is a nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to inspiring and enriching our community through accessible, high-quality arts education and performances. Since 1989, Mainstage has nurtured thousands of young people and adults ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Agent

Join Our Team as a Box Office Agent! Category: Part-Time Are you ready to be part of one of the oldest and most beloved theaters in the country? As a Box Office Agent, you'll be the friendly face that welcomes guests to unforgettable performances! This role is perfect for teachers, homemakers, students, and anyone who is looking to get a little extra money and thrives in a vibrant atmosphere filled with theatre and hospitality. In this position, you'll assist our guests with their ti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production

JOB TITLE: Director of Production REPORTS TO: Artistic Director/Executive Director FLSA Status: Full-Time, Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $130,000 - $150,000 LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Director of Production leads the Production Department and, in collaboration with directors, designers and Goodman staff, is responsible for the technical execution of all Goodman Theatre productions and events. As a member of the senior leadership team, the Dir... (more)