Cheyenne Jackson and John-Andrew Morrison Will Join the Cast of OH, MARY!

Grammy and Emmy Award nominee Cheyenne Jackson and Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison will join the cast of the Tony Award-winning hit comedy Oh, Mary!, beginning October 14, 2025. Jackson will play ‘Mary’s Teacher’ and Morrison will play ‘Mary’s Husband’, joining Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for a limited eight-week engagement through December 7, 2025.

Written by 2025 Tony Award-winner Cole Escola and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment and won two 2025 Tony Awards. Originally meant to be a limited 12-week Broadway engagement, tickets for Oh, Mary! are now on sale through July 5, 2026.

The current cast of Oh, Mary! includes Jinkx Monsoon as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln,’ Jenn Harris as ‘Mary’s Chaperone,’ Martin Landry as ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant/Kyle,’ Kumail Nanjiani as ‘Mary’s Husband’ and Michael Urie as ‘Mary’s Teacher. Julian Manjerico, Jackie Sanders, and Sean Peter Forte complete the company. Harris will remain with the cast alongside Krakowski, Jackson, and Morrison, and Landry will play ‘Mary’s Husband’ until original company member Tony Macht returns on November 18, 2025. As previously announced, Monsoon, Nanjiani and Urie will play their final performances on September 28, 2025. From Tuesday, September 30 through Sunday, October 12, original company member Hannah Solow will play the title role, alongside returning cast members Phillip James Brannon as ‘Mary’s Husband’ and James Scully as ‘Mary’s Teacher.’

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and Showtown Productions.

Biographies

Cheyenne Jackson (Mary’s Teacher) is a Grammy and Emmy-nominated actor, singer, and songwriter known for his versatile work across Broadway, television, film, and concert stages. On Broadway, Jackson’s career spans iconic roles in XANADU, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Aida, The Performers, Once Upon a Mattress, Finian’s Rainbow, and All Shook Up, where he won a Theatre World Award. His other credits include The Secret Garden, Into the Woods on Broadway (2022), and the acclaimed Encores! production of DAMN YANKEES. Jackson’s remarkable stage presence and ability to bring depth to a wide range of characters have made him a beloved figure in musical theater. His television credits include notable appearances in American Horror Story, 30 Rock, Glee, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Doctor Odyssey, Call Me Kat, The Morning Show, and American Woman. He also starred in Julie and the Phantoms, where his portrayal of a rock star earned him critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination. Other TV and film roles include Descendants 3, the OSCAR-nominated UNITED 93, HBO’s Behind the Candelabra, “Law and Order,” “CSI,” “Ugly Betty,” “Saved By The Bell,” “Matlock,” and “Modern Family.” As a concert performer, Jackson has sold out major venues including Carnegie Hall and Disney Hall. His live performances have also graced prestigious stages such as Lincoln Center, the Hollywood Bowl, and the Kennedy Center. As a recording artist, Jackson has released albums including The Power of Two, I'm Blue, Skies, Love, Dad, and Renaissance, showcasing his unique blend of jazz, pop, and folk. His musicality as both a vocalist and songwriter continues to earn praise from critics and fans alike. With an ever-expanding body of work, Cheyenne Jackson remains a leading talent in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with his exceptional performances, creative artistry, and open-hearted vulnerability.

John-Andrew Morrison (Mary’s Husband) is an award winning actor living and working in New York City. John-Andrew received a Tony Award Nomination, a Lucille Lortel Award and an OBIE Award for his work in the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop (Broadway and Off Broadway at Playwrights Horizons / Page 73). He is an Outer Critics Circle Honoree for his performance in the Off Broadway premiere of Blues for an Alabama Sky (KEEN Company). John-Andrew spent many years working at La Mama with George Ferencz as a member of The Experimentals working on readings, workshops and productions of around 80 new plays. With The Experimentals, he recently played Medea in the remount of the H.M. Koutoukas tragi-camp Medea of the Laundromat at La MaMa with The Lucille Lortel Theater. He did several plays with The Classical Theater Of Harlem, including the OBIE Award winning The Blacks - A Clown Show, Caligula with Andrè De Shields and the New York Times Critics Pick hit show MALVOLIO. John-Andrew recently did the world premiere of the new musical 3 Summers of Lincoln at The La Jolla Playhouse and featured on the Freakonomics podcast. John-Andrew's work has been seen internationally and regionally at theaters including The Hartford Stage, Baltimore Center Stage, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, A.R.T., Center Theatre Group, A.C.T. and more. John-Andrew holds a BA in Theater Arts from Brandeis University and an MFA in Acting from UC San Diego. He is a member of the Actors Center.