Manhattan Theater Club Names Nicki Hunter as New Artistic Director

Nicki Hunter has been appointed as Manhattan Theatre Club's new Artistic Director. Lynne Meadow, who has served as MTC’s Artistic Director for over five decades, will assume a new role as Artistic Advisor when Hunter steps into the Artistic Director position on December 1, 2025.

Hunter, who is presently MTC’s Associate Artistic Director, first joined MTC in 2009 as an intern. In the 16 years since, she has held several key positions, including Artistic Associate, Line Producer, and Artistic Producer before being promoted to Associate Artistic Director, and worked closely with MTC’s staff and artists to further Meadow’s mission.



“I’m elated and deeply honored to be stepping into the role of Artistic Director of MTC,” said Nicki Hunter. “I’m inspired by the unparalleled body of work Lynne Meadow has created for the last 53 years as Artistic Director. She is a titan in our industry. I look forward to building on the theatre’s legacy to see it through to a successful and bold new era, working together with Chris Jennings, our Board of Directors, and the theatre’s dedicated staff. I’m committed to ensuring that MTC remains a premier destination for outstanding live theatre. I will foster an inclusive theatrical home for artists to create—and audiences to experience—entertaining, challenging, and vibrant new work both on and off Broadway.”



The search for MTC’s new Artistic Director was conducted by Diane Carlyle Executive Search, a firm specializing in nonprofit arts leadership.



ABOUT NICKI HUNTER



Nicki Hunter has been at Manhattan Theatre Club since 2009. She started at the company as an intern and during her tenure was promoted to Artistic Associate, Line Producer, Artistic Producer and Associate Artistic Director. In recent seasons, Hunter and Lynne Meadow have led the artistic team in programming and producing MTC’s acclaimed and eclectic seasons of shows. Most recently, Hunter and Meadow shepherded the Tony Award-winning revival of Jonathan Spector’s Eureka Day to Broadway. Hunter has played a vital role in the programming and producing efforts for dozens of MTC productions including but not limited to Joshua Harmon’s We Had a World; Amy Herzog’s Mary Jane; Qui Nguyen’s Poor Yella Rednecks; Jocelyn Bioh’s Jaja’s African Hair Braiding; Anchuli Felicia King’s Golden Shield; David Auburn’s Summer, 1976; Emily Feldman’s The Best We Could (a family tragedy); James Graham’s Ink; Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Choir Boy; Donja R. Love’s Sugar in Our Wounds; and Simon Stephens’s Heisenberg. Among many other responsibilities, she has championed a directing fellowship in partnership with the Drama League and overseen the Beyond the Stage program, which she helped establish. Hunter graduated with high honors from Lehigh University, where she studied both Theatre and Business. She also has had the pleasure of working with organizations such as Glamour Magazine for the Women of the Year Awards and The Gender and Family Project.

