Video: Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James Reprise WICKED Characters in New Olay and Secret Commercial

Wicked: For Good is teaming up with Olay and Secret, with the help of stars Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James. In a new advertisement, the performers reprise their roles as Pfannee and ShenShen, respectively, while discussing the body wash and deodorant products.

The video catches up with the characters as they prepare for the wedding of Glinda and Fiyero, which takes place in the upcoming film. Watch the commercial for a quick look at the wedding invitation. The collection is available for purchase now at major retailers nationwide, in-store and online.

The new Wicked: For Good collection, available for a limited time only, is inspired by the new film and features serum-infused body washes and clinical strength deodorants formulated with skincare technology. Check out our comprehensive guide to Wicked: For Good brand partnerships here.

The Olay products are infused with a hydrating serum complex of niacinamide, pro-glycerin, lipids, and hyaluronic acid. The Secret antiperspirant collection delivers clinical-level protection for up to 72 hours and provides 3x protection from stress, heat and activity sweat.

Wicked: For Good will arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.