Idina Menzel & Ben Jackson Walker Join Netflix Comedy JUST PICTURE IT with Millie Bobby Brown

Tony Award winner Idina Menzel and Ben Jackson Walker, star of & Juliet, have joined the cast of Just Picture It, Netflix's new romantic comedy feature led by Millie Bobby Brown and Gabriel LaBelle.

The Broadway alums join a cast that also includes Anthony Keyvan, Amrit Kaur (The Sex Lives of College Girls, Queen of My Dreams), Julian Dennison (How To Train Your Dragon, Deadpool 2), BREC BASSINGER (Final Destination: Bloodlines, Stargirl), and Margo Martindale (Dead Letters, Justified).

According to the logline, the movie follows two college students whose phones glitch and begin showing them pictures from 10 years in the future, featuring them as a happily married couple with kids. Just Picture is directed by Lee Toland Krieger, from a screenplay by Jesse Lasky. A release date for the film has yet to be set.

Idina Menzel was most recently seen on Broadway in the new musical Redwood. The show opened at the Nederlander Theatre on February 13, 2025, and ended its run on May 18. Menzel's Broadway credits include If/Then, Wicked, Aida, and Rent, also appearing onscreen in Enchanted (and its sequel), Uncut Gems, and the Rent and Wicked movies. She has received Tony, Obie, and Drama League Awards.

Ben Jackson Walker trained at the University of Michigan. He made his professional theatre debut playing Romeo in & Juliet (Stephen Sondheim Theatre, New York) and has appeared in Honor Society (Paramount +), Orange is the New Black, and Evil (Netflix).

Idina Menzel Photo Credit: Shayan Asgharnia

Ben Jackson Walker Photo Credit: Yellowbelly