Photo: SPACEBALLS 2 Begins Production with Josh Gad, Rick Moranis, & More

The Spaceballs gang is officially back together. Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed that original cast members Rick Moranis (Little Shop of Horrors), Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, and George Wyner are all set to reprise their roles in the long-awaited sequel to the 1987 cult classic from Mel Brooks.

Production is now underway on the follow-up, which will hit theaters in 2027. Plot details, along with an official title, have yet to be revealed. Notably, this will be Moranis' first onscreen role in more than 25 years, after mostly retiring from acting in the late 1990s. Brooks will also reprise his role as the being Yogurt.

The news was announced alongside a photo of the first table read, which also included Broadway favorite Josh Gad (who also writes and produces), Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, and Anthony Carrigan. They will play new characters whose identities are being kept under wraps. Check out the photo below!

Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) is directing from a script by writing duo Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez (Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy; TMNT: Mutant Mayhem), and Josh Gad. Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Jeb Brody are producing the film, alongside Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, Josh Greenbaum, and Kevin Salter. Adam Merims, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez will executive produce.

The original Spaceballs film served as a parody of the Star Wars franchise and starred Rick Moranis, John Candy, Bill Pullman, and Mel Brooks, who also directed. Sequel ideas have been in the works for years, with tongue-in-cheek titles such as Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money and Spaceballs 3: The Search for Spaceballs 2. An animated spin-off/sequel debuted in 2008.