Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 8, 2025- SIX Celebrates Four Years on Broadway and More

Wednesday, October 8
Beetlejuice opens on Broadway
The Queen of Versailles begins previews on Broadway
Liberation begins previews on Broadway
Photos: The Queendom Reunites to Celebrate 4 Years of SIX
Broadway's global smash hit musical, SIX, honored SIX's historical four-year reign with special guests Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, and SIX Queens past and present. BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos from the epic reunion here!
The Broadway Showgirls in Taylor Swift’s New Album
Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl dropped on October 3rd, and it includes plenty of references—some explicit and some ambiguous—to real showgirls throughout history. Many of these women have a Broadway past worth exploring that adds new context to Swift’s songs.
When 'Enough' Is Too Much: Silencing Plays to End Gun Violence in Baton Rouge
by Howard Sherman
| Photos: Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne Documentary THIS PLACE MATTERS! TEN CHIMNEYS Premieres
by Bruce Glikas
A new documentary entitled This Place Matters! Ten Chimneys premiered on Monday, October 6, 2025, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Jane Krakowski Meets the Press Ahead of Run in OH, MARY!
by Bruce Glikas
Tony, Olivier, and Critics’ Choice Award–winning actress Jane Krakowski will join the cast of Oh, Mary! in the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln.' Krakowski met the press ahead of her run, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PUNCH
by Bruce Glikas
Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Punch, by James Graham, celebrated opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre just last week. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals Special guests included Bernadette Peters, Josh Radnor, Norbert Leo Butz, Zosia Mamet, Bonnie Milligan, Margaret Colin, and many more. . (more...)
On Monday evening October 6, more than five dozen theatres, professional and academic, around the US performed Enough! Plays to End Gun Violence, a half-dozen short plays selected from a semi-annual national competition among high school student writers to explore the theme in its title. However, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a fully rehearsed performance originating within the East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools system was silent, canceled at the last minute for indeterminate reasons.. (more...
)
AI Recommends Outdated Broadway Shows, Overlooks New Titles
by Jeffery Keilholtz
AI often recommends closed or irrelevant Broadway shows, risking a visibility gap for new productions in 2025/2026. Learn why accuracy matters.. (more...
)
Rona Siddiqui Receives Mark O’Donnell Prize From The Entertainment Community Fund and Playwrights Horizons
by Stephi Wild
The Entertainment Community Fund and Playwrights Horizons announced that Grammy-nominated artist Rona Siddiqui is the 2025 recipient of The Mark O’Donnell Prize,.. (more...
)
Dramatists Guild Foundation Names Madeline Myers as 2025 Stephen Schwartz Award Recipient
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dramatists Guild Foundation has named musical theater composer and lyricist Madeline Myers as the 2025 recipient of the Stephen Schwartz Award. Learn more here!. (more...
)
Wayne Brady, Amalia Yoo and More to Star in WITHOUT WALLS Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
An invite-only industry presentation will take place for WITHOUT WALLS, a newly rediscovered and revised play by Pulitzer, Tony & Academy Award–winning Alfred Uhry. Learn more!. (more...
)
Applications Now Open For Theatre Producers Of Color's Producing 101
by Stephi Wild
Theatre Producers of Color announced the return of their annual educational program – “Producing 101,” where aspiring producers are able to learn the fundamentals of commercial producing, including development paths, financing, budgeting, and more.. (more...
)
Review Roundup: 13 GOING ON 30: THE MUSICAL in the West End
by Chloe Rabinowitz
13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL is now playing at Manchester Opera House. Read the reviews for the production and see what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup!. (more...
)
Every Broadway Person in ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
by Josh Sharpe
With the fifth season now airing, we compiled a list of the Broadway stars who appear across the five seasons of Only Murders in the Building and how you might know them on the stage.. (more...
)
Granddaughter of Former Yankees Owner Is Raising Money to Bring DAMN YANKEES to Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Haley Swindal, the granddaughter of former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner and producer of Damn Yankees at Arena Stage, has raised $1.8 million to support the production. Learn more!. (more...
)
Michael Cerveris, George Abud and More to Star in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at PAC NYC
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Sweeney Todd) will make his PAC NYC debut playing “Ebenezer Scrooge” in the New York return of Matthew Warchus’ A Christmas Carol. Learn more!. (more...
)
Sara Bareilles Marries Joe Tippett: 'I Am Feeling So Lucky'
by Michael Major
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett have tied the knot! The former Waitress co-stars announced through social media that they are now married, after getting engaged in January 2023.. (more...
)
Meet the Cast of LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for Little Bear Ridge Road, starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock. Meet the cast of Little Bear Ridge Road and learn more about the show here!. (more...
)
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Will Be Staged on the Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is headed to sea! Grab your Golden Ticket, Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory brings a magical, mystical world to life in the Royal Theater. . (more...
)
Photos: Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh, & More Attend KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Red Carpet Event at The Shed
by Josh Sharpe
On Monday, October 6, 2025 at The Shed in New York, the cast and crew of Kiss of the Spider Woman attended a special screening and red carpet for the highly anticipated movie musical, arriving in theaters this Friday. Check out photos now!. (more...
)
Watch: Aaron Lazar Launches IMPOSSIBLE DREAMS Video Podcast
by Stephi Wild
Aaron Lazar has launched the Impossible Dreams video podcast, an intimate journey into the lives of extraordinary people who embody resilience, hope, and transformation. Watch the first two episodes here!. (more...
)
Photos: SIX Celebrates 4 Years on Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
. (more...
)
Absolut Partners with WICKED: FOR GOOD for New Cocktail Collection
by Josh Sharpe
Following last year's cocktail kit for Wicked: Part One, Absolut will once again partner with the Wicked movie for a brand new cocktail collection, coming to theaters, bars, restaurants, and homes nationwide. . (more...
)
Review: LIFERS, Southwark Playhouse
by Gary Naylor
Synergy Theatre Projectt's commission hits hard, but will it hit the right people?. (more...
)
