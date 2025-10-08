Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 8, 2025- SIX Celebrates Four Years on Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning and welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! There's plenty to catch up on from around the theatre world. Last night, the cast and creative team of SIX celebrated four legendary years on Broadway with a special reunion. New numbers are in for the week, with HAMILTON and WICKED topping the Broadway grosses once again. In pop culture crossovers, Taylor Swift's new album is full of Broadway-inspired references to real-life showgirls. Plus, don't miss video highlights like Ana Villafañe and Jordan Donica in DAMN YANKEES, a behind-the-scenes look at CHESS rehearsals, and Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter talking WAITING FOR GODOT. And there's even more excitement, from star-studded red carpets to award announcements and new projects. Pour your coffee and join us for the latest in all things Broadway!