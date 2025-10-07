Absolut Partners with WICKED: FOR GOOD for New Cocktail Collection

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Following last year's cocktail kit for Wicked: Part One, Absolut will once again partner with the Wicked movie for a brand new cocktail collection, coming to theaters, bars, restaurants, and homes nationwide.

In addition, Absolut is bringing back its sequin bottle sleeve, its first since 2017. Themed to the new film, the sleeve transforms from pink to green with the flick of a wrist. The limited-edition Wicked Sleeve is available at retailers throughout the country and will be sold on Absolut’s Wicked: For Good homepage.

Available for pre-sale, the Absolut-ly Wicked Good Cocktail Collection features a limited-edition bottle of Absolut in a sequin bottle sleeve, a set of pink and green martini glasses, and edible pink and green glitter garnishes for a cocktail finish. The set also includes The Grimmerie recipe book to shake up the Absolut x Ozmopolitan, Absolut x Thrillifying! Twist and Absolut & Kahlúa x Ozpresso Martini, and a Fandango gift card to see Wicked: For Good in theaters.

In the spirit of Wicked: For Good, Absolut is once again teaming up with Paris Hilton, and her social impact organization 11:11 Media Impact— the charitable division of her global media company—to grant Wicked: For Good wishes for fans and to raise money to offer life-changing support to those who need it most.

All proceeds from the Absolut-ly Wicked Good Cocktail Collection – plus a flat donation from Absolut - will be donated to 11:11 Media Impact, whose mission is to drive positive, meaningful, and lasting change. Through 11:11 Media Impact, these funds will benefit the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Absolut and Paris Hilton are gifting 11 winners the Absolut-ly Wicked Good Cocktail Collection. For a chance to win, Absolut and Paris are asking fans to share a photo or video on social of their favorite Absolut Wicked cocktail, explain how Wicked has changed their life For Good, and tag @AbsolutUS @ParisHilton @wickedmovie or upload a submission on the Absolut x Wicked: For Good website. One fan will also have the chance to win a trip to the Wicked: For Good premiere in New York City for two, along with airfare and hotel accommodation.

In addition to Absolut, Wicked has partnered with numerous other brands on new products and merchandise, including Target, Walmart, Her Universe, BoxLunch, Ulta, and many more. Check out our comprehensive guide to all of the merchandise for the upcoming film!

Wicked: For Good will arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Photo credit: Marc Duron