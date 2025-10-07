 tracker
Photos: The Queendom Reunites to Celebrate 4 Years of SIX

SIX is the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre.

By: Oct. 07, 2025
Just last night, Broadway's global smash hit musical, Six, honored Six's historical four-year reign with special guests Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, and Six Queens past and present. BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos from the epic reunion below and catch more from the special curtain call.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Six is the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre on February 15, 1926.

Six is currently playing in multiple markets around the globe: Broadway, London, US Tour, and two additional touring companies playing in the UK, Ireland, Europe and internationally. Six has also previously played in Canada, throughout Europe in Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Seoul, Korea, Shanghai, China, and in cities throughout Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

More than 275 actors have played the Six Queens worldwide. Six is seen by around 3.5 million people per year and has performed over 3107 shows throughout North America.

The Broadway cast features Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli as Anne Boleyn, Kelsie Watts as Jane SeymourKrystal Hernandez as Anna of Cleves, Kay Sibal as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Marie Daniel as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn BohannonSierra FerminJana Larell Glover, and Aiyana Smash as Alternates.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



