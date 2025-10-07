Photos: SIX Celebrates 4 Years on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last night, Broadway’s global smash hit musical, Six, honored Six’s historical four-year reign with special guests Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, and Six Queens past and present. BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos from the epic curtain call below!

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Six is the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre on February 15, 1926.

Six is currently playing in multiple markets around the globe: Broadway, London, US Tour, and two additional touring companies playing in the UK, Ireland, Europe and internationally. Six has also previously played in Canada, throughout Europe in Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Seoul, Korea, Shanghai, China, and in cities throughout Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

More than 275 actors have played the Six Queens worldwide. Six is seen by around 3.5 million people per year and has performed over 3107 shows throughout North America.

The UK album has been streamed over 1 billion times and the Original Broadway Cast Recording, Six: Live On Opening Night, has been streamed over 161 million times since its release in May 2022. Six’s album marks the first time an original Broadway cast album was ever recorded on opening night.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski