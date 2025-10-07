Watch: Aaron Lazar Launches IMPOSSIBLE DREAMS Video Podcast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Aaron Lazar has launched the Impossible Dreams video podcast, an intimate journey into the lives of extraordinary people who embody resilience, hope, and transformation. Produced by Aaron Lazar, Brett Goldberg, and Robbie Shaw with EVRYBDY Studios, the podcast launched on October 7, 2025, with a two-episode premiere followed by weekly episodes.

Check out the first two episodes below:

Mark Cuban

Kelly Gores

Diagnosed with ALS in 2021, Aaron brings unmatched depth and vulnerability to conversations with cultural icons, athletes, doctors, musicians, and spiritual thought leaders. Aaron discusses with them how they've lived the impossible, exploring the power of resilience and creativity in the face of life's greatest challenges. Together, they enlighten viewers in pursuit of their own impossible dreams.

“My first impossible dream was to become an actor. I believed in myself, no matter the odds,” said Aaron Lazar. “But I had no idea what 'impossible' really meant. I've spent the past three years learning how to change myself to change my destiny. And now, through these rare conversations, we are honored to help you live your impossible.”

Guests include Vin Baker, Sara Bareilles, Dr. Richard Bedlack, Kristin Chenoweth, Mark Cuban, Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, Matt Dawson, Dr. David Fajgenbaum, Michael Gervais, Kelly Noonan Gores, Josh Groban, Trevor Hall, Andrew Rannells, Gabby Reece, Rebecca Rosen, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, and Montell Williams.

Joining the podcast as official Charity Champion is the ALS Network, an organization working to help those facing ALS - offering compassion, connections, and hope to a community that believes in the power of impossible dreams and the people that dare to chase them.

“Supporting Aaron and the Impossible Dreams Podcast is a natural extension of the ALS Network family,” Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA, president and CEO of the ALS Network, said. “Reminding us to tap into our hearts and deeper selves, the podcast is a powerful fusion of storytelling, advocacy, and impact - attributes the ALS Network values as we turn compassion into action and transform isolation into a community of connection.”

Catch the latest episode of Impossible Dreams on YouTube or wherever you get your audio podcasts, including Spotify and Apple. To learn more about the ALS Network's mission, programs, and impact, visit alsnetwork.org.

About Impossible Dreams Podcast:

Impossible Dreams is more than a podcast—it's a movement. Broadway star and Grammy-nominated singer Aaron Lazar, diagnosed with ALS at 45, invites listeners into meaningful conversations about resilience, healing, and the human spirit. Produced by EVRYBDY Studios and Truth+Media, each episode features an inspiring guest—ranging from entrepreneurs like Mark Cuban and Hollywood storytellers like Ben Stiller, to musicians like Sara Bareilles and spiritual leaders like Rebecca Rosen—who share how they've overcome life's challenges and discovered deeper purpose. By bridging the worlds of art, science, and spirituality, Aaron creates space for dialogue that uplifts patients, caregivers, dreamers, and anyone searching for strength and possibility in difficult times. Catch the latest episodes at: https://www.youtube.com/@ALImpossibleDreams or visit aaronlazar.com/host for more.