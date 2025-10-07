Video: Ana Villafañe & Jordan Donica of DAMN YANKEES Perform 'Two Lost Souls' at Arena Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Ana Villafañe as Lola, Jordan Donica as Joe Hardy, and the Company of DAMN YANKEES at Arena Stage performing "Two Lost Souls." This newly-imagined take on the beloved classic stars Rob McClure (Applegate), Ana Villafañe (Lola), Tony Award nominee Jordan Donica (Joe Hardy), Grammy Award nominee Quentin Earl Darrington (Joe Boyd), Bryonha Marie (Meg Boyd), and Alysha Umphress (Gloria Thorpe).

Damn Yankees includes a new adaptation by Lucille Lortel Award winner Will Power and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Doug Wright, with additional lyrics by Tony Award winner Lynn Ahrens, and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo.

Damn Yankees debuted on Broadway in 1955, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It includes music and lyrics by two-time Tony Award winners Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, and book by seven-time Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize recipient George Abbott and Tony Award winner Douglass Wallop. Damn Yankees is based on the novel The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant by Douglass Wallopp.



The cast also features Nehal Joshi (Van Buren), Keenan McCarter (Welch), Rayanne Gonzales (Sister), and Sarah Anne Sillers (Doris), the cast of Damn Yankees also features Giuseppe Bausilio, Raúl Contreras, Deanna Cudjoe, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Michael Harmon, Ryo Kamibayashi, Georgia Monroe, J Savage, Justin Showell, Kevin Munhall, Jordyn Taylor, Drake Leach, and Dani Spieler.

Set against the backdrop of the early 2000s Yankees dynasty—when the Bronx was home to a seemingly unbeatable lineup of MLB superstars—a die-hard baseball fan makes a deal with the devil to help his rival team clinch the pennant, only to find himself torn between fame, temptation, and the life he left behind. Featuring iconic numbers like “Whatever Lola Wants” and “Who’s Got the Pain?,” this irresistible musical comedy blends high-stakes romance with a devilish dose of mischief. Packed with all the charm that made it a classic, this reimagining immerses audiences in a whirlwind of love, laughter, ego, and sacrifice.

After it concludes its run on November 9, Damn Yankees eyeing a tentative bow on Broadway next fall. The reason of the wait until 2026 would be Donica's new position as a series regular on The Gilded Age. The fourth season of the hit HBO show will begin shooting in February 2026. See what the critics had to say about the production here.