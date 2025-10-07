Video: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Talk Reuniting in WAITING FOR GODOT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Tuesday, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter joined TODAY to talk about starring in the new Broadway revival of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, which recently opened at the Hudson Theatre.

The conversation opened with a discussion about the word "Godot," which, in the United States, is often pronounced "Ga-doh." This time around, they are harkening back to "God-oh"- the preferred pronunciation of Beckett. This pronunciation also better serves the play itself, which utilizes alliteration and rhyming in its dialogue.

The duo also spoke about the genesis of this production, which has been in the works for a few years. Though Winter has previously appeared in several Broadway shows, this marks Reeves' Broadway debut. "About three years ago, it came to me in a vision," shared Reeves. "We've wanted to work together... and I called Alex right away and he was like, 'Yes.' But I didn't know what I was asking!"

Watch the full interview, where they also discussed their real-life friendship, what it's been like reuniting onstage, and looked back on 36 years since Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. The strictly limited engagement of Waiting For Godot is now playing at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. Find out what critics think of the production here.

Starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir,' the production will also feature Brandon J. Dirden as ‘Pozzo,' Michael Patrick Thornton as ‘Lucky,’ with Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams who will share the role of ‘A Boy.’ The cast is completed by understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio.

Beckett’s masterpiece, Waiting For Godot, is acknowledged as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. Originally premiering in 1953 in French with a subsequent English-language production premiering in 1955 in London, it has become a cultural touchstone having been translated into dozens of languages and has inspired artists in the worlds of film, television, dance, opera, visual arts, fashion, and even video games. London’s National Theatre surveyed over 800 leaders of the theater world and Waiting For Godot topped the list as the most significant play of the last 100 years.