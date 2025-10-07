Sara Bareilles Marries Joe Tippett: 'I Am Feeling So Lucky'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett have tied the knot! The former Waitress co-stars announced through social media that they are now married, after getting engaged in January 2023. The pair met during the out of town tryout of Waitress in 2016.

Bareilles took to Instagram to share photos from their big day, including photos of their dog, wearing his own tuxedo, leading her down the aisle.

"We did a big thing," she captioned the post. "I will just say I love this man and I love the community who came to hold us up. I am feeling so lucky and so grateful."

The couple shared the stage in Waitress, with Bareilles starring as Jenna and Tippett as 'Earl.' He originated the role in the American Repertory Theater World Premiere Production, when Bareilles was solely working on writing the score. They later took on the roles together multiple times, including in the filmed version of the hit musical, now streaming on HBO Max.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas