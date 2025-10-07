Photos: Jane Krakowski Meets the Press Ahead of Run in OH, MARY!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beginning October 14, Tony, Olivier, and Critics’ Choice Award–winning actress Jane Krakowski will join the cast of Oh, Mary! in the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for a limited eight-week engagement, through December 7, 2025. Krakowski met the press ahead of her run in the show, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

The Tony Award-winning Krakowski returns to the Broadway stage following her Tony-nominated performance in She Loves Me (2016), taking over the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ following Award Winning Drag Queen and Recording Artist Jinkx Monsoon. Krakowski joins an esteemed group of actors to play ‘Mary,’ also including Emmy Nominee Tituss Burgess, Emmy Nominee Betty Gilpin, and the Tony Award-winning original star and playwright, Cole Escola. Monsoon will play her final performance as previously announced on September 28. Original Off-Broadway and Broadway company member Hannah Solow (Oklahoma! National Tour) will play the title role from Tuesday, September 30 through Sunday, October 12.

Directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas