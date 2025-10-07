Photos: Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh, & More Attend KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Red Carpet Event at The Shed

Click Here for More on Kiss of the Spider Woman Film

On Monday, October 6, 2025 at The Shed in New York, the cast and crew of Kiss of the Spider Woman attended a special screening and red carpet for the highly anticipated movie musical, arriving in theaters this Friday.

Director Bill Condon, Stars Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh, Alina Mayagoitia, Bruno Bichir and Josefina Scaglione, Executive Producer Ben Affleck, and Composer John Kander were in attendance. Other notable attendees included Whoopi Goldberg, Spike Lee, J Balvin, Laverne Cox, Nathan Lane, Michael Cyril Creighton, Harvey Guillen, Marc Shaiman and more. Check out photos from the evening below!

Bill Condon’s new adaptation is based on the acclaimed 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name by the multiple Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Master Class, Ragtime) and composer/lyricist team John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago). The original musical debuted on Broadway in 1993, going on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Several of the performers also took home awards, including Chita Rivera.

Valentín (Diego Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez). Find out what critics thought of the movie here.

Written for the screen and directed by Bill Condon, this visually stunning and emotionally charged adaptation stars Emmy Award® nominee Diego Luna (Andor, Y tu mamá también), Tonatiuh (Carry On, Promised Land), and Emmy®, Grammy® and Golden Globes Award-nominated superstar Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Out of Sight), who also serves as an executive producer alongside Luna. Produced by Barry Josephson, p.g.a., Tom Kirdahy, p.g.a., and Greg Yolen, p.g.a.

Photo Credit: Jason Crowley/BFA