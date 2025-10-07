CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Will Be Staged on the Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is headed to sea! Royal Caribbean has announced the latest lineup for its Legend of the Seas, which includes all new dining, entertainment, and more.

Grab your Golden Ticket — Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory brings a magical, mystical world to life in the Royal Theater. This hit Broadway musical steps right into scrumdiddlyumptious scenery, coming alive with fantastical fancies. Oompa Loompas will dance and dazzle. Mischievous children will meet mystifying fates. Willy Wonka himself takes you through a world of colorful confections beyond anything you’ve ever imagined. Sink your teeth into a show for the ages as this mind-bending spectacle makes its grand debut at sea, only on Legend of the Seas.

Learn more here.

About the Musical

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a musical based on the 1964 children's novel by Roald Dahl, with book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Directed by Sam Mendes, the musical premiered in the West End at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in June 2013 and ran for 3 years and 7 months before closing on 7 January 2017. The show won two Laurence Olivier Awards in 2014 for Best Costume Design and Best Lighting Design.

The show was reworked for a Broadway production opening in April 2017 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre and ran almost nine months before closing in January 2018. A U.S. Tour opened 21 September 2018 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York and an Australian Tour at Capitol Theatre on 11 January 2019. A second U.S. Tour launched on 1 January 2020 in Miami, Florida.