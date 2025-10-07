Video: Go Inside CHESS Rehearsals With Nicholas Christopher

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step inside the rehearsal room for the highly-anticipated Broadway revival of Chess with Nicholas Christopher! In a new video, Christopher discusses taking on the role of Anatoly Sergievsky in the Michael Mayer-directed production, alongisde Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit.

"It's a beast of a show. It's a beast of a sing. It's a beast, emotionally," he shares in an exclusive video to BroadwayWorld. "Getting to sing this music in a rehearsal room, just with a piano, is so moving. I can't even imagine what it's gonna be like when we have a full orchestra and once we have our microphones and we're on stage in costumes."

Christopher goes on to share what he's learned from working with Michele and Tveit throughout the process of bringing the new production to life.

Chess will begin performances on October 15, before its official opening night on November 16 at the Imperial Theatre. Chess features a score by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA and Tim Rice, with a new book written by Danny Strong.

In the revival, Michele, Tveit, and Christopher are playing Florence Vassey, Freddie Trumper, and Anatoly Sergievsky, respectively. They are joined by a cast including Hannah Cruz (Svetlana), Bryce Pinkham (The Arbiter), Bradley Dean (Molokov), and Sean Allan Krill (Walter).