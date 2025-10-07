Michael Cerveris, George Abud and More to Star in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at PAC NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Sweeney Todd) will make his PAC NYC debut playing “Ebenezer Scrooge” in the New York return of Matthew Warchus’ A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Netflix’s “Adolescence”). The production is co-directed for PAC NYC by Thomas Caruso.

A beloved veteran of the New York stage, Cerveris is known to Broadway audiences for his celebrated roles in Sweeney Todd, Fun Home, Assassins, Evita and to TV audiences for “The Black List”, “The Gilded Age,” and many more. He has performed around the world in stage productions, operas and philharmonics, and with his own band Loose Cattle.

Joining Cerveris will be a cast of stage favorites including George Abud (Lempicka) as Fred, Dario Esteban Alvarez (Twelfth Night) as Understudy, Maxim Chlumecky (Appropriate) as Young Ebenezer, Chris Hoch (Jagged Little Pill) as Father / Marley, Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw) as Belle, Ashlyn Maddox (“The Four Seasons”) as Little Fan, Madalynn Mathews (Galileo) as Jess, Nancy Opel (Urinetown) as Ghost of Christmas Past, Dan Piering (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Ferdy / George, Izzy Elena Rita (“Sesame Street”) as Tiny Tim, Celia Mei Rubin (Life of Pi) as Understudy, Rashidra Scott (Company) as Mrs. Cratchit, Teddy Trice (Goddess) as Nicholas and Paul Whitty (The Great Gatsby) as Fezziwig. Performances begin on Sunday, November 23, 2025 with an opening set for Thursday, December 4, 2025. This is a limited run through Sunday, December 28, 2025.

A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with holiday treats, music, and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in London’s longest running adaptation of this beloved festive favorite.

On a bitter Christmas Eve night, a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it’s too late? An uplifting story for families, this essential festive treat is vividly brought to the stage in a big-hearted production full of music and cheer.

The Old Vic’s production premiered in 2017 and, this year, will play its ninth consecutive year due to popular demand. On Broadway, a limited run played in the fall of 2019 and went on to win 5 Tony Awards, including Best Original Score and every design category.