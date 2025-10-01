 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 1, 2025- RAGTIME Hits Late Night and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 01, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 1, 2025- RAGTIME Hits Late Night and More Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! We're serving up your daily dose of Broadway news, fresh from the heart of the theatre world. Today's headlines bring exciting updates from Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) as Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty gear up for their Broadway adventure. Dive into the latest Broadway grosses, and explore what’s behind surging show costs on the Great White Way. Catch exclusive clips with Andrew Rannells in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Halloween, and watch Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis deliver a moving performance from Ragtime on late night TV. Plus, see red carpet moments from Waiting for Godot starring Keanu Reeves, get the scoop on the expiration of the Equity Production Contract, and more. Whether you’re looking for hot photos, industry insights, or a quick Broadway trivia fix, we’ve got everything you need to keep your theatre-loving day on track. Let’s get into the spotlight!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 1, 2025- RAGTIME Hits Late Night and More Image
How Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty Are Carrying a Show (and a Cake) to Broadway

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is coming to Broadway. The friends leading the new musical are Christiani Pitts (King Kong, A Bronx Tale) and Sam Tutty, who (along with the show's creators) is making his Broadway debut. The duo checked in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about how excited they are to continue their journey to Broadway.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 1, 2025- RAGTIME Hits Late Night and More Image
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/28/25 - Grosses Are Down But Ticket Prices Are Up

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/28/2025.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 1, 2025- RAGTIME Hits Late Night and More Image
What’s Behind the Rising Costs of a Broadway Show?

Original musicals cost more money to mount on Broadway, and cost more to run than they ever have before. Still to this date the only musicals to recoup their capitalization after opening post-pandemic are Six, MJ: The Musical, and &Juliet. All of this is very well documented, but what really matters is can ticket sales sustain those higher costs? 

BroadwayWorld Games Center

Exclusive
Video: Exclusive Clip of Andrew Rannells in THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HALLOWEEN
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip of Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells in the new special, The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Halloween. Check it out now!. (more...)
 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 1, 2025- RAGTIME Hits Late Night and More Image Video: Watch Joshua Henry & Nichelle Lewis Perform 'Wheels of a Dream' From RAGTIME
by Josh Sharpe
On Monday, Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a special performance from Broadway's Ragtime. Watch the duo sing 'Wheels of a Dream' from the new production, which is now in previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 1, 2025- RAGTIME Hits Late Night and More Image Video: DOWNTON ABBEY Creator Shares Insights on Noel Coward’s Role in New Film
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from the home release package of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. In the clip, Downton creator Julian Fellowes dives into the decision to include playwright Noel Coward in the latest film. Watch it now!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 1, 2025- RAGTIME Hits Late Night and More Image Video: Exclusive Clip of Andrew Rannells in THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HALLOWEEN
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip of Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells in the new special, The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Halloween. Check it out now!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 1, 2025- RAGTIME Hits Late Night and More Image Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For WAITING FOR GODOT
by Bruce Glikas
Jamie Lloyd is back on Broadway with a new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. The production officially opened on September 28. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 1, 2025- RAGTIME Hits Late Night and More Image Photos: SUFFS North American Tour Marches On
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for the North American Tour of SUFFS, which officially opened in Seattle, WA at The 5th Avenue Theatre on Friday, September 19, 2025. Check out all new photos of the cast in action here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 1, 2025- RAGTIME Hits Late Night and More Image Photos: First Look at PUNCH on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Now running at Manhattan Theatre Club is the American premiere of Punch, by James Graham, which just opened last night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Catch photos of the cast in action here.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
The Equity Production Contract Has Expired; Is a Strike Next?
by Sidney Paterra
Did you know that the Equity Production Contract officially expired on September 28. Actors’ Equity Association and the Broadway League are currently negotiating the terms under which actors and stage managers will work on Broadway for the next several years.. (more...)
NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment and New Georges Launch Fund for New Theatrical Works
by Nicole Rosky
The NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) and New Georges just announced the creation of the “Made in NY” Fund for New Theatrical Works, which will enable artists to fully develop and place new theatrical works in venues across New York City.. (more...)
Amas Musical Theatre Reveals 8th Annual Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Lyricists
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Amas Musical Theatre will present the eighth year of The Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettists, a juried cash and production grant to be given annually to support the early work and career of a deserving musical theatre librettist.. (more...)
TRU to Present 'What's Happening To Free Speech? And Can Art Survive In The Shadow Of Censorship?'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited will present What's Happening to Free Speech? And Can Art Survive in the Shadow of Censorship? in October. Learn more and see how to join. . (more...)  
Around the Broadway World
Best Broadway Shows in October 2025
by Sidney Paterra
What's the best show on Broadway? Check out ten Broadway shows to see in September 2025 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and earned Tony Awards. . (more...)
The Equity Production Contract Has Expired; Is a Strike Next?
by Sidney Paterra
Did you know that the Equity Production Contract officially expired on September 28. Actors’ Equity Association and the Broadway League are currently negotiating the terms under which actors and stage managers will work on Broadway for the next several years.. (more...)
Nathan Lane and Bette Midler to Play Jonah Hill's Parents in New Comedy CUT OFF
by Josh Sharpe
Nathan Lane and Bette Midler will play the parents of Jonah Hill and Kristen Wiig in Cut Off, which Hill also directs. It will be released in theaters worldwide on July 17, 2026.. (more...)
What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off Broadway- October 2025
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a Tony-nominated play, a brand new comedy show, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good.  . (more...)
SCHMIGADOON! Will Open on Broadway in 2026
by Stephi Wild
It's official: Schmigadoon is headed to Broadway! The stage musical based on the Apple TV+ series of the same name will take to the Broadway stage next year, in a limited engagement at the Nederlander Theatre.. (more...)
Video: First Look at Revised DAMN YANKEES at Arena Stage
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Damn Yankees starring Rob McClure (Applegate), Ana Villafañe (Lola), Jordan Donica (Joe Hardy), Grammy Award nominee Quentin Earl Darrington (Joe Boyd), Bryonha Marie (Meg Boyd), and Alysha Umphress (Gloria Thorpe),. (more...)
Photo: Hannah Solow Takes Over as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in OH, MARY!
by Stephi Wild
Beginning tonight, September 30, original cast member Hannah Solow will take over the role of “Mary Todd Lincoln” in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy Oh, Mary! Check out an all new portrait here!. (more...)
Jonathan Bailey, Helen J. Shen, & More Featured in the 2025 Time100 Next List
by Josh Sharpe
Time has just released its Time100 Next list for 2025, which includes Wicked star Jonathan Bailey, Maybe Happy Ending star Helen J Shen, and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young.. (more...)
TWICE Unveil 2026 Tour Dates Across North America, Europe, and the UK
by Josh Sharpe
Global K-Pop superstars TWICE have announced their 2026  WORLD TOUR, spanning North America, Europe, and the UK. Kicking off Friday, January 9 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena, the tour will hit major cities including Oakland, Los Angeles, and more.. (more...)
Roundabout Reveals Dates for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, FALLEN ANGELS and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed the dates for the remainder of productions during its 2025-2026 season both on and off Broadway. Learn more here!. (more...)
Backstage Stories from the Shows of George C. Wolfe
by Charles Kirsch
In 2024, the pioneering director George C. Wolfe, who brought iconic pieces like Angels in America and The Normal Heart to Broadway stages for the first time, was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award. If that award is meant to signal the twilight of a career, however, fear not: Wolfe came back to New York the very next year with his critically acclaimed revival of Gypsy starring Audra McDonald. . (more...)
Listen to Gavin Creel's WALK ON THROUGH Cast Recording
by Nicole Rosky
The Original Cast Recording of Gavin Creel’s acclaimed theatrical production of Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice, is now available on all major digital streaming platforms.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Christian Borle

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Never give up hope
Never let the odds overwhelm you
When the game gets hard
Don't throw in your cards
A new day will follow.
There's always tomorrow."

- Groundhog Day

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Chicago
68 ratings

Chicago
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
74 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Aladdin
79 ratings

Aladdin
Hadestown
130 ratings

Hadestown

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos