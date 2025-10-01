Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 1, 2025- RAGTIME Hits Late Night and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! We're serving up your daily dose of Broadway news, fresh from the heart of the theatre world. Today's headlines bring exciting updates from Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) as Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty gear up for their Broadway adventure. Dive into the latest Broadway grosses, and explore what’s behind surging show costs on the Great White Way. Catch exclusive clips with Andrew Rannells in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Halloween, and watch Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis deliver a moving performance from Ragtime on late night TV. Plus, see red carpet moments from Waiting for Godot starring Keanu Reeves, get the scoop on the expiration of the Equity Production Contract, and more. Whether you’re looking for hot photos, industry insights, or a quick Broadway trivia fix, we’ve got everything you need to keep your theatre-loving day on track. Let’s get into the spotlight!
How Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty Are Carrying a Show (and a Cake) to Broadway
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is coming to Broadway. The friends leading the new musical are Christiani Pitts (King Kong, A Bronx Tale) and Sam Tutty, who (along with the show's creators) is making his Broadway debut. The duo checked in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about how excited they are to continue their journey to Broadway.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/28/25 - Grosses Are Down But Ticket Prices Are Up
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/28/2025.
What’s Behind the Rising Costs of a Broadway Show?
Original musicals cost more money to mount on Broadway, and cost more to run than they ever have before. Still to this date the only musicals to recoup their capitalization after opening post-pandemic are Six, MJ: The Musical, and &Juliet. All of this is very well documented, but what really matters is can ticket sales sustain those higher costs?
| Video: Watch Joshua Henry & Nichelle Lewis Perform 'Wheels of a Dream' From RAGTIME
by Josh Sharpe
On Monday, Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a special performance from Broadway's Ragtime. Watch the duo sing 'Wheels of a Dream' from the new production, which is now in previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. . (more...)
| Video: DOWNTON ABBEY Creator Shares Insights on Noel Coward’s Role in New Film
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from the home release package of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. In the clip, Downton creator Julian Fellowes dives into the decision to include playwright Noel Coward in the latest film. Watch it now!. (more...)
| Video: Exclusive Clip of Andrew Rannells in THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HALLOWEEN
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip of Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells in the new special, The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Halloween. Check it out now!. (more...)
| Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For WAITING FOR GODOT
by Bruce Glikas
Jamie Lloyd is back on Broadway with a new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. The production officially opened on September 28. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!. (more...)
| Photos: SUFFS North American Tour Marches On
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for the North American Tour of SUFFS, which officially opened in Seattle, WA at The 5th Avenue Theatre on Friday, September 19, 2025. Check out all new photos of the cast in action here!. (more...)
| Photos: First Look at PUNCH on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Now running at Manhattan Theatre Club is the American premiere of Punch, by James Graham, which just opened last night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Catch photos of the cast in action here.. (more...)
