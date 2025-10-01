Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 1, 2025- RAGTIME Hits Late Night and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! We're serving up your daily dose of Broadway news, fresh from the heart of the theatre world. Today's headlines bring exciting updates from Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) as Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty gear up for their Broadway adventure. Dive into the latest Broadway grosses, and explore what’s behind surging show costs on the Great White Way. Catch exclusive clips with Andrew Rannells in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Halloween, and watch Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis deliver a moving performance from Ragtime on late night TV. Plus, see red carpet moments from Waiting for Godot starring Keanu Reeves, get the scoop on the expiration of the Equity Production Contract, and more. Whether you’re looking for hot photos, industry insights, or a quick Broadway trivia fix, we’ve got everything you need to keep your theatre-loving day on track. Let’s get into the spotlight!