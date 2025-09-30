Listen to Gavin Creel's WALK ON THROUGH Cast Recording

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Original Cast Recording of Gavin Creel’s acclaimed theatrical production of Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice, is now available on all major digital streaming platforms.

Recorded live at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater just days before the final performance of the sold-out, extended Off-Broadway run, the album captures the vibrant spirit, intimate storytelling, and infectious music of Creel’s theatrical songwriting debut.

The album features 25 tracks, including 16 original songs and selections of dialogue chronicling Creel’s whimsical and deeply personal journey through The Metropolitan Museum of Art. A blend of pop, theatricality, and humor, Walk on Through: Live at MCC explores what it means to engage with art, creativity, and identity—even when you’ve never set foot in a museum before.

Listen to Walk on Through:

The original cast recording features Tony Award Winner Gavin Creel with Sasha Allen (Hair), Madeline Benson (Waitress), Chris Peters ("Chris Peters, Grown-Up Singer"), Corey Rawls (The Secret Life of Bees), Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook), Scott Wasserman (Hamilton).

Orchestrations and arrangements are by Benson, Peters, Rawls, and Wasserman, with electronic music design by Wasserman and production sound design by Alex Neumann.

Creel, who passed away on September 30, 2024, poured his heart, humor, and humanity into this project. Walk on Through: Live at MCC stands as both a personal legacy and a tribute to the transformative power of art.

The original cast recording is produced by Madeline Benson and Chris Peters, and the Executive Producer is Sara Bareilles. The album was mixed by Meg Toohey and mastered by Fred Kevorkian, with additional production by Scott Wasserman. The album is made possible by the generous support of individuals: Nicole and Steven Eisenberg, Jenny Gersten, Marianne Mills and David Hyde Pierce.