Nathan Lane and Bette Midler to Play Jonah Hill's Parents in New Comedy CUT OFF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A pair of Tony winners are making their way to the big screen in a new comedy feature from Warner Bros. Deadline reports that Nathan Lane and Bette Midler will play the parents of Jonah Hill and Kristen Wiig in Cut Off, which Hill also directs.

The movie follows two siblings (Hill and Wiig) whose wealthy parents cut them off financially. It will be released in theaters worldwide on July 17, 2026, by Warner Bros. In addition to directing and starring, Hill co-wrote the screenplay with Ezra Woods and will also produce under his Strong Baby banner. Other producers include Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin.

Lane most recently appeared on screen in shows like Mid-Century Modern, The Gilded Age, and Only Murders in the Building. He won Tony Awards for his performances in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Producers, and Angels in America. Additional Broadway credits include Pictures From Home, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, The Front Page, It's Only a Play, Present Laughter, Merlin, Wind in the Willows, Some Americans Abroad, On Borrowed Time, Guys and Dolls, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Love! Valour! Compassion!, The Man Who Came to Dinner, The Frogs, The Odd Couple, Butley, November, Waiting for Godot, The Addams Family, and The Nance.

Midler's recent screen credits include comedy The Fabulous Four and 2022's Hocus Pocus 2, which had the biggest streaming premiere in Disney+ history at the time. In 2017, she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Hello, Dolly! She previously appeared on Broadway in I'll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers and Fiddler on the Roof, which marked her Broadway debut.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas